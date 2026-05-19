JFAB Consulting Elevates Brand with New Identity and Digital Experience

Refreshed logo, tagline, and website reflect firm’s modern approach to consulting

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JFAB Consulting, a leading Pittsburgh-based management consulting firm founded by JoAnn Fabrizio, today announced a strategic rebrand reflecting the firm’s continued expansion, enhanced capabilities, and long-term vision for growth. The rebrand includes a newly designed website, updated logo, and modernized tagline that reinforces JFAB Consulting’s commitment to delivering innovative, results-driven services while enhancing its digital presence and overall client experience.Now live at www.jfabconsulting.com , the new website features a streamlined user experience, enhanced service offerings, and a stronger representation of the firm’s multidisciplinary expertise across management consulting, information technology services, and construction engineering services. JFAB Consulting supports organizations across both the public and private sectors, with experience spanning government, healthcare, finance, technology, infrastructure, and construction industries, helping clients navigate operational, digital, and organizational transformation initiatives.The updated visual identity reflects JFAB Consulting’s modern, forward-looking approach, while the firm’s new tagline – “Empower. Innovate. Succeed.” – reinforces its focus on strategic partnership, operational excellence, and measurable client impact. JFAB Consulting was built on a foundation of operational efficiency, strategic leadership, and client-focused problem solving. Fabrizio brings extensive experience in business consulting, project management, process improvement, and technology initiatives, helping organizations navigate complex operational and digital transformation challenges.“Over the last several years, JFAB Consulting has experienced tremendous growth in both our capabilities and the industries we serve,” said JoAnn Fabrizio, Founder & CEO of JFAB Consulting. “This rebrand reflects the strength of our team, the evolution of our services, and our commitment to helping organizations navigate increasingly complex operational and transformation challenges with confidence.”Beyond its new brand identity, JFAB Consulting continues to be recognized for its commitment to diversity and excellence through multiple certifications across Pennsylvania, New York, and Ohio. Located in downtown Pittsburgh, JFAB Consulting serves a diverse range of clients, providing strategic consulting services tailored to meet the unique challenges of today’s business landscape. For more information, visit www.jfabconsulting.com About JFAB ConsultingJFAB Consulting is a Pittsburgh-based strategic consulting firm helping organizations solve complex challenges and achieve measurable growth and long-term success. The firm is a certified Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB), a certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) in PA, NY, and OH, and a certified Women Business Enterprises (WBE) in PA and NYNJ. For more information, visit www.jfabconsulting.com

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