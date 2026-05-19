ACAMS + eClerx webinar: Practical AI in Financial Crime Compliance

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Senior compliance executives to discuss AI adoption across KYC, AML, transaction monitoring, and fraud investigations

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eClerx Services Ltd (ECLERX.NS), a global leader in AI-powered analytics, digital operations, automation, and business process management, in collaboration with ACAMS, will host a webinar on June 9, 2026, exploring how financial institutions are applying AI to address the growing complexity of Financial Crime Compliance (FCC). The session will bring together senior executives from global banking institutions for a candid discussion on the industry trends, operational challenges, and emerging best practices shaping the next phase of AI adoption across FCC programs.As compliance teams face growing pressure to improve efficiency and effectiveness, banks are taking a measured and responsible approach to AI adoption. Panelists will discuss how organizations are governing and operationalizing data to support AI initiatives, embedding AI into compliance workflows with appropriate human oversight, and balancing innovation with regulatory expectations, controls, and model governance. Speakers will also share practical insights from deploying AI within complex compliance environments, including lessons learned around data quality, risk management, and scaling AI responsibly across the enterprise.“The conversation around AI in FCC is rapidly evolving from experimentation to practical application”, said Abhineet Jain, Head of Financial Crime Compliance at eClerx, who will moderate the session. He further said, “Financial institutions are now focused on where AI can deliver measurable value, how to operationalize it responsibly, and what it takes to make these initiatives sustainable inside real compliance operations.”The webinar is designed for compliance leaders, AML practitioners, financial crime compliance professionals, operations executives, and technology stakeholders across institutional and regional banking organizations seeking peer-driven perspectives on the evolving role of AI in financial crime compliance.What you’ll learn:- Identify high-impact FCC processes for AI based on risk, complexity, and business value- Understand data readiness requirements and how to address gaps- Embed AI into FCC workflows while maintaining controls and complianceThe webinar will take place on June 9 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Registration is now open through ACAMS. Click here to register. About eClerxeClerx provides AI-powered analytics, digital operations services, automation, and business process management to help clients unlock growth and drive business outcomes. eClerx partners with Fortune 500 enterprises across financial services, telecom, media & entertainment, luxury, retail & fashion, and manufacturing. A publicly listed company, eClerx operates across 17 countries with over 22,000 employees, serving clients globally.

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