Skineez® Reinvents Compression With Electrolyte-Infused Recovery Socks

Inspired by the way we hydrate from within, Skineez® brings electrolyte minerals into wearable recovery

SUDBURY, MA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skineez® SkinCareWear®, a leader in hydrating compression technology, today announced the launch of its newest innovation: Electrolyte Hydrating Compression Recovery Socks — a next-generation performance sock designed to combine graduated compression with electrolyte minerals, magnesium, and hydrating skincare technology infused directly into the fibers.

For years, athletes and consumers have relied on hydration drinks, electrolyte powders, magnesium supplements, and recovery beverages to help support muscle recovery, circulation, hydration balance, and tired legs. Skineez® saw an opportunity to rethink recovery from a completely different perspective.

The company asked a simple but powerful question:

If we drink electrolytes to help hydrate and recover, why not infuse them directly into the fibers we wear?

That question became the inspiration behind the new Skineez® Electrolyte Hydrating Compression Recovery Socks — an innovative wearable recovery concept that blends compression technology with hydration-focused textile science.

Unlike traditional compression socks that focus solely on circulation, Skineez® integrates hydrating mineral technology into an ultra-soft performance fabric designed to support comfort, recovery, and skin wellness during wear.

The result is a premium recovery sock engineered for athletes, runners, healthcare professionals, travelers, fitness enthusiasts, and consumers seeking all-day recovery support without sacrificing comfort.

The Skineez® Sport Performance Electrolyte Recovery Socks feature:

* Graduated compression support

* Magnesium-infused fibers

* Electrolyte mineral technology

* Hydrating skincare nutrients

* Moisture management performance

* Soft-touch recovery fabric

* Unisex athletic styling

The company refers to the concept as:

“Electrolytes You Can Wear™”

“Consumers already understand the importance of hydration and electrolytes because they use them every day for wellness and recovery,” said Michelle Moran, Founder and CEO of Skineez®. “We wanted to create something beyond traditional compression — a recovery sock that combines hydration, comfort, recovery support, and wearable wellness technology in one product.”

Skineez® has spent years pioneering the hydrating compression category through proprietary skincare-infused textile technology designed to help support both skin wellness and everyday comfort. The company’s compression platform is FDA-cleared and distributed nationally through retail and healthcare channels.

The launch of the Electrolyte Hydrating Compression Recovery Socks represents a major evolution in the compression category — shifting compression from purely medical or athletic functionality into a broader lifestyle wellness and recovery experience.

The product was developed in response to growing consumer demand for multifunctional wellness products that combine comfort, recovery, performance, and self-care into everyday wearable solutions.

“We believe recovery is becoming part of everyday lifestyle, not just athletics,” Moran added. “Consumers are looking for products that work harder for them — products that support how they feel, move, recover, and live. We believe wearable hydration technology is the future of recovery wear.”

The socks are designed for multiple use occasions including:

* Post-workout recovery

* Running and training

* Long travel days and flights

* Nurses and healthcare workers

* Everyday circulation comfort

* Wellness and recovery routines

Skineez® also believes the innovation helps differentiate the brand from traditional compression offerings currently dominating the market.

While most compression products focus only on compression levels and circulation support, Skineez® aims to bridge the gap between recovery, skincare, wellness, and performance through textile innovation.

The company continues to expand its position in the growing compression and recovery category with products designed to feel softer, more wearable, and more lifestyle-oriented than conventional compression garments.

Proudly Made in the USA, Skineez® continues to focus on innovation-driven wearable wellness technologies that blend science, comfort, and performance into everyday essentials.

About Skineez® SkinCareWear®

Skineez® SkinCareWear® is a woman-owned innovator in hydrating compression and skincare-infused wearable technology. The company develops advanced compression and recovery products designed to combine performance, comfort, skin wellness, and wearable recovery technology through proprietary infused fiber innovations. Skineez® products are proudly Made in the USA and distributed through retail and healthcare channels nationwide.

Media Contact

Mina@myskineez.com

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