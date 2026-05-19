ReelCharge Introduces Premium Charging Without the Premium Price

ReelCharge 200W power bank with integrated 140W USB-C

Built by industry veterans behind billion-dollar accessory programs, ReelCharge delivers safer, high-performance charging at accessible pricing

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReelCharge , a leading design and manufacturer of consumer electronics, today launched a portfolio of performance-driven charging solutions engineered for convenience, built for safety, and priced for accessibility.The current charging market often forces consumers to choose between performance and price, leaving them to piece together a frustrating collection of mismatched chargers and cables that only partially solve their needs. ReelCharge is designed to simplify everyday charging by replacing that complexity with a more streamlined, high-performance solution set. Leveraging a factory-direct model, the brand delivers feature-rich design and advanced battery technology at more accessible price points.Three standout products define ReelCharge’s market entry each backed by an industry-leading three-year warranty:* ReelSafe 5,000 mAh Solid-State Power Bank — a next-generation battery architecture designed for enhanced safety and longevity.* ReelPro 200 Power Bank — 27,000 mAh and 200W output for laptops and multi-device charging.* 5-in-1 Folding Wireless Charging Stand — a compact, travel-ready charger with integrated cables and universal watch charging.“The charging category has conditioned consumers to expect tradeoffs,” said Christopher Martinez, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at ReelCharge. “You either pay more for performance or settle for less. We built ReelCharge to change that—delivering high output, safer technology, and better design at a price that actually makes sense.”Following a North American debut, ReelCharge will expand into the UK and European markets while broadening its portfolio with new categories, including portable power stations. This next phase underscores ReelCharge’s commitment to scaling its factory-direct model while positioning the brand to compete across both everyday charging and larger-format power solutions.ReelCharge products will be available beginning May 19, at ReelCharge.com, on Amazon, and through select retail partners. For additional product specifications, including ReelCharge’s factory-direct pricing, please contact Matt@themodernscroll.com or visit https://www.reelcharge.com

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