ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency and suspending the state's gas tax for two weeks. This suspension will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on May 20 and run through June 3. Though separate from the current motor fuel tax suspension enabled by HB 1199, which sunsets at 11:59 p.m. on May 19, this action is designed in such a way to give Georgians another two weeks of relief at the gas pump. Read the governor's executive order here.

“As Georgia families prepare for the Memorial Day travel weekend, they should not feel blindsided by prices at the gas pump,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp. “Along with our partners in the legislature, we've remained committed to giving hardworking Georgians relief wherever able, and this action is another fulfillment of that promise.”

According to AAA, 39.1 million Americans plan to travel by car this Memorial Day weekend, more than last year's record. The average cost of a gallon of regular gas in Georgia is currently $4.02 under the current gas tax suspension. That is a full 50 cents less than the national average, with Georgia being one of only two states to have suspended their motor fuel tax.

Georgia's current motor fuel excise tax is 33.3 cents per gallon for gasoline and 37.3 cents per gallon for diesel.