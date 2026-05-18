BRIDGE Update: May 15, 2026

Opportunities for Support

BRIDGE Open Office Hours: North Dakota Department of Public Instruction (NDDPI) and project partners will now be holding general Office Hours on a weekly basis. Our next session is scheduled for next Wednesday, May 20, 12–1 p.m. CDT.

Data Migration/Validation / Support Sessions: Project team members from NDDPI, Aurora Educational Technology (our data migration vendor), EduTech, and REAs will be available on a weekly basis to assist districts with specific data questions & support. Our next session is scheduled for next Wednesday, May 20, 9–10 a.m. CDT.

Infinite Campus Pre-Data Sync Functionality

As districts are beginning to receive their Infinite Campus Production Sites, it is important to understand that some Infinite Campus functionality depends on synchronization with the Infinite Campus State Edition site. The statewide sync will be completed for all districts by July 20, 2026. Until that time, the guidance located here should be observed to avoid data issues or duplicate records.

Choice Ready – EduCal

Districts who currently use the EduCal product (by Leidholm Technologies) for local tracking of student Choice Ready data, may continue to use that product if they choose. Leidholm Technologies and Infinite Campus have connected directly on options to keep this application operational post Infinite Campus go-live. Districts should work directly with Leidholm Technologies and their Infinite Campus implementation team on any district-specific interfaces or configurations that may be required.

NDDPI continues to explore options to make Choice Ready tracking at the local level as easy, and as standardized, as possible. For now, districts are still responsible for owning and maintaining any localized solutions they’ve developed or adopted to manage Choice Ready data.

Parents & General Public Communication

As part of the BRIDGE initiative, NDDPI will lead statewide communications focused on the overall “why,” “what,” and “when” of the transition to Infinite Campus, including clear assurances that student data will remain protected, secure, and accurate throughout the process. Local districts will play a critical role in sharing implementation-specific details, including timelines, access information, and step-by-step “how-to” guidance tailored to their staff, students, and families.

Districts should prepare to field questions when communication begins to be distributed to this audience. NDDPI will do its best to make sure districts know the timing and content of statewide communications so localized communication can be aligned appropriately. More details on NDDPI’s communication plan will be available next week.