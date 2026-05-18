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Eighth Circuit JNC sets interview schedule

Eighth Judicial CircuitThe Eighth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission will interview the following applicants, who were not interviewed recently, for open judicial positions on May 22 beginning at 9 a.m.

Names                     Time Slot

John D. Whitaker         9 a.m.

Luis D. Rodriquez        9:20 a.m.

All applicants who were interviewed by the commission in the previous nomination cycles, remain in consideration for nomination for the current vacancies. Any applicant not listed above who wishes to appear on May 22 and address the commission may do so by notifying the chair. Five minutes per applicant will be reserved.

The interviews will be held in the Jury Assembly Room, 1st Floor of the Alachua County Criminal Courthouse. The interviews are open to the public. Deliberation sessions, which generally occur before the interviews begin, during breaks, and at the conclusion of the interview session, are confidential.

JNC Commissioners:

Norm D. Fugate, Chair

Candice Brower

Christopher Elsey

Stephanie Emrick

Brian Kramer

Rebecca Shinholser

Robert Woody

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Eighth Circuit JNC sets interview schedule

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