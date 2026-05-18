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The Business Research Company's Mobility Technology Sector Analysis: Market Competition and Future Outlook

Expected to grow to $45.56 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The mobility technology sector has witnessed remarkable expansion recently, fueled by rapid advancements and increasing integration into daily life. As connectivity and smart transportation solutions become more prevalent, this market is set for substantial growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, leading regions, and key factors shaping the future of mobility technology.

Current and Future Market Size of the Mobility Technology Market

The mobility technology market has experienced significant growth and is projected to continue this impressive trajectory. Its value is predicted to rise from $10.49 billion in 2025 to $14.05 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.0%. This past growth is largely attributed to the expansion of mobile broadband networks, the widespread use of smartphones and connected devices, the rise of ride-sharing platforms, growing demand for GPS-based navigation, and increasing enterprise adoption of fleet management systems. Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to reach $45.56 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 34.2%. Key factors driving this forecast include the rollout of 5G and next-generation wireless networks, the rising adoption of connected and autonomous vehicles, growing interest in mobility as a service (MaaS) solutions, enhanced real-time data analytics for transportation, and greater investments in smart city mobility infrastructures.

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https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=50231238&type=smp&name=Mobility%20Technology%20Market%20Report%202026&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

Understanding Mobility Technology and Its Scope

Mobility technology encompasses a range of solutions that enable users and their devices to move freely while maintaining uninterrupted access to network data and services. This technology ensures seamless communication across various locations and networks through wireless connectivity, handoff or roaming capabilities, mobile devices, and location management systems. It supports numerous services like mobile internet, voice communication, messaging, and location-based applications, facilitating a connected and mobile user experience.

Key Factor Accelerating Growth: Electric Vehicle Adoption

A major driver behind the increasing growth of the global mobility technology market is the expanding adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). These vehicles operate using electricity stored in batteries and emit little to no direct pollution compared to traditional fuel-powered cars. The shift toward EVs is gaining momentum due to heightened environmental awareness and the strong push for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution. Mobility technology plays a vital role in supporting electric vehicles by providing advanced battery management systems, optimizing charging infrastructure, enhancing navigation, and offering connected vehicle services. These innovations help improve energy efficiency, allow for real-time route optimization, and ensure smooth integration with smart grids, all contributing to better vehicle performance and user convenience. For example, in 2024, the International Energy Agency (IEA), a France-based intergovernmental organization, reported that global electric vehicle sales rose by 3.5 million units in 2023 compared to 2022, marking a 35% year-over-year increase. This surge in EV adoption is a significant factor propelling the mobility technology market forward.

View the full mobility technology market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mobility-technology-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

Dominant Regions in the Mobility Technology Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the mobility technology market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead in terms of growth rate during the forecast period. The market analysis covers important regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market trends and opportunities.

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