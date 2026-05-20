The Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market is Projected to Reach $26.76 Bn, Growing at a CAGR of 11.7% by 2030

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The Business Research Company’s Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The radio frequency identification (RFID) market has been experiencing significant expansion and is set to continue its upward trajectory in the coming years. Driven by advancements in technology and increasing adoption across various industries, the market presents promising opportunities for growth. Here is a detailed overview of the current market outlook, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and future trends shaping the RFID industry.

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market Size and Projected Growth

The RFID market has witnessed rapid growth recently, with its size projected to increase from $15.41 billion in 2025 to $17.18 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. This expansion during the historical period has largely resulted from growing demand for supply chain automation, wider adoption of barcode and RFID systems, expansion of retail and logistics sectors, the pursuit of operational efficiency, and continuous technological improvements in RFID hardware. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $26.77 billion by 2030, growing at an even stronger CAGR of 11.7%. Factors contributing to this forecasted surge include the integration of AI and ML into RFID systems, the proliferation of IoT-enabled tracking devices, increased need for real-time asset monitoring, growth in smart warehouses and manufacturing sectors, and rising investments in RFID middleware and analytics software.

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Understanding Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

RFID is a wireless communication technology that uses electromagnetic fields to identify and track tagged objects automatically, without requiring direct line-of-sight scanning. It enables the simultaneous and remote scanning of multiple items, which helps reduce manual errors, accelerates operational processes, and ensures precise tracking in complex environments. This technology has become an essential tool for improving accuracy and efficiency in various applications, particularly in supply chain management and inventory control.

E-commerce as a Major Growth Catalyst for the RFID Market

One of the primary factors propelling RFID market growth is the rapid rise of e-commerce. E-commerce involves buying and selling goods or services through online platforms and digital transactions. This sector’s expansion is fueled by increased internet availability and smartphone penetration, providing consumers with easy access to online shopping worldwide. As e-commerce grows, so does the need for RFID technology to support real-time inventory tracking, accurate order fulfillment, and efficient warehouse management—key capabilities required to meet customer expectations in digital retail. For instance, data from the U.S. Census Bureau in February 2024 showed that total U.S. e-commerce sales reached $1,118.7 billion in 2023, marking a 7.6% increase over 2022. This trend clearly illustrates how e-commerce growth is closely linked to the rising demand for RFID solutions.

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Regional Overview of the RFID Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the RFID market, benefiting from advanced infrastructure and widespread adoption of emerging technologies. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead market growth going forward, driven by rapid industrialization, increasing manufacturing activities, and expanding retail sectors. The comprehensive market analysis covers multiple regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on evolving trends and opportunities.

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