Knowledge Management Software Market 2026-2030: Revealing Growth Trends and Recent Updates

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The Business Research Company's Knowledge Management Software Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The knowledge management software market has been witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing importance of efficient information handling within organizations. As businesses continue to evolve digitally, the demand for solutions that can centralize, organize, and streamline knowledge is becoming more pronounced. Let’s explore the market’s size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Current Market Size and Expected Growth in the Knowledge Management Software Market

The knowledge management software market has seen rapid expansion in recent years. It is projected to grow from $27.89 billion in 2025 to $32.59 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%. This growth during the historical period is mainly due to increasing volumes of enterprise data, a heightened need for centralized document management systems, broader use of collaboration tools, the rise of digital workplaces, and a stronger focus on enhancing decision-making processes.

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Forecasted Expansion and Emerging Trends in the Knowledge Management Software Market

Looking ahead, the market is expected to accelerate further, reaching $61.28 billion by 2030 with an impressive CAGR of 17.1%. This anticipated growth is driven by several factors such as the increasing integration of AI-powered knowledge discovery tools, greater demand for cloud-based knowledge management platforms, a sharper focus on boosting employee productivity, the growing prevalence of remote and hybrid work models, and a rising emphasis on data security and regulatory compliance. Key trends shaping this period include wider adoption of enterprise-wide knowledge repositories, enhanced enterprise search capabilities, deeper integration of knowledge management with collaboration platforms, expansion of self-service knowledge portals, and a stronger focus on structured knowledge governance.

Understanding What Knowledge Management Software Entails

Knowledge management software serves as a digital platform designed to capture, organize, and store valuable organizational knowledge in one place. It facilitates easy access, retrieval, and sharing of information, which supports better decision-making and fosters collaboration across teams. Often equipped with search functions, analytics, and collaboration tools, this software helps streamline knowledge workflows and improve overall productivity within organizations.

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How Digital Transformation Initiatives Boost the Knowledge Management Software Market

The rise in digital transformation efforts is a major factor fueling the growth of the knowledge management software market. Digital transformation involves integrating digital technologies into all aspects of business operations, fundamentally changing how companies deliver value. Cloud adoption plays a crucial role in this transition, enabling enterprises to modernize IT infrastructure, enhance scalability, and accelerate innovation. Knowledge management software supports digital transformation by centralizing organizational knowledge, facilitating seamless information sharing, improving decision-making capabilities, and encouraging team collaboration. For example, in November 2023, a report by the Central Digital and Data Office in the UK highlighted that government digital transformation initiatives led to a 9% increase in the Government Digital and Data workforce over six months, totaling 28,337 professionals. This example illustrates how digital transformation efforts contribute to expanding the knowledge management software market.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Outlook for Knowledge Management Software

In 2025, North America was the largest market for knowledge management software, holding the dominant regional share. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The market report covers a comprehensive range of regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on regional trends and growth potential.

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