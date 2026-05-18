Diagnostic Orders Direct Launches $40 Virtual Imaging Order Consultations Across 30 States

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New telehealth service helps patients request provider review for MRI, CT, X-ray, ultrasound, EKG, labs, and referral needs.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diagnostic Orders Direct has launched a new telehealth service designed to help patients access virtual provider consultations for diagnostic imaging, EKG, laboratory testing, and specialist referral needs across 30 states.The service was created for patients who need help taking the next step in their diagnostic care but may not know where to begin. Many patients are told they need an imaging order, lab order, EKG order, or specialist referral before they can move forward, yet traditional appointment delays can leave them waiting days or weeks just to start the process. Diagnostic Orders Direct offers a more direct option for non-emergency diagnostic order review through convenient phone or video consultations.Through the service, patients connect virtually with licensed medical providers who review symptoms, medical history, prior testing, diagnostic concerns, and the requested study. When medically appropriate, providers may issue orders for common diagnostic services including MRI, CT scan, X-ray, ultrasound, PET scan, mammogram, MRA, CTA, EKG, and laboratory testing. When appropriate, the service may also help facilitate referral to a medical specialist.The consultation fee is a flat $40 per visit. This transparent pricing model is designed to give patients an affordable way to request professional review for diagnostic needs without a membership, subscription, or confusing fee structure.“Patients often know something needs to be evaluated, but they may not know whether the next step is imaging, lab work, an EKG, or referral to a specialist,” a company representative said. “Diagnostic Orders Direct was built to give patients a practical starting point while keeping medical appropriateness and provider judgment at the center of every order.”The process is designed to be simple. Patients visit the Diagnostic Orders Direct website, request a virtual consultation, complete the required intake information, and speak with a licensed provider by phone or video. The provider reviews the patient’s request and determines whether the requested diagnostic order is clinically appropriate. If an order is issued, the patient may take it to the diagnostic facility of their choice.Diagnostic Orders Direct is not an imaging center, laboratory, emergency service, or replacement for ongoing primary care. Orders are not guaranteed and are issued only after provider review and clinical judgment. Patients with emergency symptoms, including chest pain, stroke-like symptoms, severe shortness of breath, major trauma, severe abdominal pain, sudden neurological changes, or other urgent medical concerns, should call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.The service may be useful for patients seeking review for musculoskeletal imaging, follow-up diagnostic testing, self-pay imaging needs, imaging center requirements, screening-related orders, non-emergency EKG requests, blood work orders, or specialist referral guidance. It is also intended to help patients who are paying cash for imaging or diagnostic testing and need an appropriate provider order before scheduling with a facility.Diagnostic Orders Direct emphasizes that diagnostic orders should be based on medical necessity and clinical judgment, not convenience alone. The company’s model is intended to reduce confusion and improve access while maintaining responsible healthcare standards. The provider may recommend a different test, advise in-person evaluation, suggest primary care follow-up, recommend urgent care, or direct the patient to emergency services when clinically appropriate.The company currently serves patients across 30 states and continues to evaluate opportunities to expand access as demand grows. Its goal is to provide a professional, patient-focused option for people who need help understanding the next appropriate diagnostic step.Patients may call, text, or visit the website to schedule a virtual diagnostic order consultation.

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