Derek Advanced Tracking Systems Revolutionizes Asset Monitoring with Advanced Technology

Derek portal and TOM Derek global features Derek Global TOM features

Peace of mind for asset owners, from a car to a yacht, from an excavator to a fleet. Impacts, temperature, position, 3D forces, tilt, light, and usage time

SMYRNA, DE, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Derek Advanced Tracking Systems LLC announces its launch solution called "TOM" (Track on Machine) IoT device, designed to provide advanced and versatile asset monitoring across multiple sectors, including security, construction, heavy machinery, insurance, equipment rental, transportation, logistics, home use, the public sector, and military and defense applications.The web portal, https://www.derek.global , operates proactively by sending automatic alerts via WhatsApp, email, or SMS regarding changes in the operational, usage, or storage variables of your assets, thereby eliminating the need for manual checks. TOM is compact (weighing only 170 grams and measuring 68 x 68 x 25 mm) and does not interfere with the delicate electrical systems of the assets it monitors; it can simply be screwed on, attached using a powerful magnetic kit, or discreetly concealed. The device holds IP69K certification and others. Featuring encapsulated lithium batteries with a lifespan of up to five years, TOM offers 2G/3G/4G and LTE-M connectivity, along with state-of-the-art sensors capable of monitoring variables such as position, movement, 3D forces, impacts, tilt, usage time, temperature, and light levels. With worldwide data coverage in America, Asia, Europe, Oceania, and Africa.Based in Smyrna, DE, Derek Advanced Tracking Systems LLC demonstrates a firm commitment to the country and its business community. With subsidiaries in Colombia (Derek Global Colombia SAS) to cover Latin America markets and Estonia (Inkorso Trading OU) to cover European markets, will invest in local partnerships, the creation of skilled jobs, and the development of hardware and software utilizing the finest professionals, facilitated by its global alliance with the tech giant Amazon Web Services (AWS)—thereby fostering innovation in key sectors such as construction, security, defense, mining, logistics, and agriculture. "We are launching Derek Global with a mission to bring peace of mind to asset owners," stated Engineer José Caraballo, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Derek Advanced Tracking Systems LLC."Our commitment goes beyond technology: we aim to be that silent guardian for our clients—the one that erases those dark circles and restless looks caused by long-standing anxiety over their assets. We want them to sleep soundly once again."DEREK will offer affordable packages starting at $480 per year and will accept all payment methods through its partnerships with Stripe and others. The service includes 24/7 support in English and Spanish, as well as full compliance with local regulations. The company invites business owners to explore free demonstrations on its website.About DEREK Advanced Tracking Systems LLCDEREK is a U.S.-based company specializing in GPS tracking and IoT solutions for high-value assets.Press Contact:Diana Moreno,hello@derek.global

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