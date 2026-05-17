Emergency Medical Services Week 2026

WHEREAS, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) are a vital component of public health and safety, and reliable access to fast, quality emergency medical care dramatically improves survival and recovery for individuals experiencing sudden, life-threatening illness or injury; and

WHEREAS, as the safety net of our health care system, the dedicated members of our EMS teams are ready to provide lifesaving care to those in need 24 hours a day, seven days a week; and

WHEREAS, the Alaska emergency medical services system is composed of first responders, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, emergency medical dispatchers, firefighters, police officers, physicians, pre-hospital nurses, emergency nurses and trauma technicians, educators, and administrators; and

WHEREAS, we are grateful for the career and volunteer EMS personnel who educate the public about injury prevention and commit countless hours to specialized training and continuing education to strengthen their skills; and

WHEREAS, the EMS clinicians of Alaska deliver critical lifesaving and equitable healthcare to those in need, and we must help facilitate time for them to take care of themselves as well as their fellow EMS professionals.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Mike Dunleavy, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA, do hereby proclaim May 17 – 23, 2026 as:

Emergency Medical Services Week

in Alaska and encourage all Alaskans to observe this week with appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities, to learn lifesaving first aid and CPR skills, and to practice techniques for illness and injury prevention.

Dated: May 17, 2026