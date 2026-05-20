Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference Opens with Alaska Center Stage of Global Energy Landscape

Governor Mike Dunleavy and Premier Currie Dixon met in Anchorage, Alaska during the Premier’s visit to join the Governor at the fifth annual Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference and speak about shared northern energy priorities. During the Conference, they signed a renewed Alaska-Yukon Intergovernmental Relations Accord to support continued collaboration and friendship between their governments. Both Governor Dunleavy and Premier Dixon emphasized the close and longstanding relationship between Alaska and the Yukon, including cross-border family and friendship connections, enduring ties among Indigenous communities, and a shared commitment to cooperation on infrastructure, trade and investment, fish and wildlife, and wildland fire response. The Premier also expressed his appreciation for Alaska’s support for critical maintenance work on the Shakwak Highway. During their meeting, the Governor and Premier agreed to remain in close contact. They discussed opportunities to further collaborate in key areas, including: the Shakwak Highway and cross-border infrastructure; addressing the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit+ People / Missing and Murdered Indigenous People; energy cooperation; and mining and critical minerals. Alaska and the Yukon agreed to establish new working groups to support bilateral cooperation, including an Alaska-Yukon Arctic Dialogue and a Northern Transportation Engineering Initiative, and also agreed to: Deepen working-level cooperation on Yukon River salmon to support rebuilding efforts;

Promote trade and investment between Alaska and the Yukon, including opportunities for closer ties between Indigenous communities and corporations;

Share information and coordinate on port priorities;

Support cross-border tourism;

Continue cooperation on wildland fire response;

Identify opportunities for collaboration in health and education; and

Explore additional areas of collaboration, including cross-border wildlife like the Fortymile Caribou herd. Alaska and the Yukon reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening their bilateral relationship and as close neighbors. They also underscored the Arctic’s growing strategic importance and the value of closer collaboration in their shared region. Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference Day 2 will explore the future of renewable energy in Alaska and the transition from diesel to hybrid energy systems in rural Alaska. Wednesday will close with a plenary conversation with Alaska’s LNG project partners including Adam Prestige with Glenfarne Alaska, Won Young Kim with POSCO International, and John Sims of ENSTAR.

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