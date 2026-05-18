EarFun Audio App Adds Feature to Replace Default Voice Prompts with Professional Sounds

EarFun Tones

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EarFun has added a new feature to its dedicated iOS and Android app, EarFun Audio, allowing users to replace default voice prompts — such as power-on and pairing notifications — with smart Tones sounds. By registering a compatible product in the EarFun Audio app and selecting “EarFun Tones” in the settings screen, users can enjoy this feature free of charge.Note: Compatible products are listed as of May 2026, with plans to expand support gradually.Professional Musicians Create EarFun Smart Tones SoundsThe “EarFun Tones” were developed through a collaborative project by professional musicians and sound engineers Tobias Philippen and creative consultant Christoph Geradts, active primarily in Germany.Tobias Philippen has extensive experience in music production, arrangement, and live performance, known for his delicate sound design and rich audio expression. For “EarFun Tones,” he was responsible for sound design, translating everyday operations such as power-on, connection, and noise- cancellation switching into simple yet clearly identifiable and high-quality sounds.Over eight months and 6 rounds of refinement, 11 tones were carefully selected from 33 candidates — each chosen not just for function, but for feel. Together, they form a complete, musically coherent sound identity that brings a new level of warmth and character to the EarFun experience.Features• Custom-designed sound set replacing default voice prompts• Professional sound design and supervision• 11 carefully selected sounds from 33 candidates• Intuitive notifications for earphone connection, operation, and status• Simple yet clearly identifiable and high-quality soundsEarFun Audio App Download• iOS: https://apps.apple.com/app/id1612795156 • Android OS: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.corelink.earfun System Requirements and Setup Instructions• Install the latest version of the EarFun Audio app (Android 20.1.45 or later, iOS 20.6.6 or later)• Update the firmware of the compatible product to the latest versionAfter updating both the app and the product firmware, the “EarFun Tones” option will appear in the “Voice Prompt Setting” screen of supported devices. Selecting this option will disable language-specific prompts, replacing them with EarFun Tones that play for connection or status changes.About EarFunEarFun, an audio brand established in California in 2018, is run by an experienced group of industrial designers, acoustic engineers, and music enthusiasts who share the goal of creating next-generation wireless audio devices. Driven by a passion for music and a commitment to delivering solutions that use the latest technology to improve sound for wireless audio products, EarFun has become one of the most acclaimed wireless audio brands worldwide.EarFun team has dedicated countless times to every aspect of the product from design to delivery to ensure a great end-to-end experience for every customer. EarFun believes that technology can enhance modern lifestyles and seamlessly fit within the fabric of our lives, herein embedded in our slogan “Better Sound, Better Life”.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.