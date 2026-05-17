ALBANY, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that three individuals have been indicted in Dougherty County in connection with the death of 24-year-old Ricky Williams, who was beaten and passed away as a result of his injuries on Jan. 4, 2026. As asserted in the indictment, the defendants are members of the Inglewood Family Gangster Bloods (IFGB), and they are alleged to have committed the assault in furtherance of the gang. All three are facing various charges, including Felony Murder.

“The violence that’s taken place in Dougherty County is absolutely unacceptable, and we’re going after those responsible,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “That’s why we expanded our Gang Prosecution Unit to Albany, and we’re fighting each day to keep Georgians safe. If you’re engaged in gang activity and putting families and children at risk, we will find you, arrest you, and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”

This case was investigated by the Albany Police Department and the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit.

“The Albany Police Department remains committed to working alongside the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit to hold violent offenders accountable,” said Albany Police Chief Michael Persley. “The death of Ricky Williams was a tragic and senseless loss, and we are steadfast in our efforts to protect our community from gang related violence. We appreciate the continued partnership that helps ensure those who threaten the safety of our residents are brought to justice.”

Inglewood Family Gangster Bloods

The Inglewood Family Gangster Bloods is based out of Inglewood, California, and is one of the oldest Blood sets. It has several subsets, including the 80’s (most common in Albany, Georgia) and 77th.

Altogether, Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit, which has a regional office in Albany, has worked with the Albany Police Department to secure nearly 20 convictions in Dougherty County alone with 15 of those convictions involving individuals associated with the Inglewood Family Gangster Bloods. This includes several members and high-ranking IFGB associates who were previously convicted in connection with the trafficking of a missing 16-year-old female. More information about that case can be found here.

Dougherty County Indictment

On May 13, 2026, the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit presented evidence to a Dougherty County Grand Jury, resulting in the indictment* of Konterrious Floyd, Levontay McDaniel, and Kawaski Brantley.

Specifically, the defendants are facing the following charges.

Konterrious Floyd (aka “Dan the Man”), 28, of Albany:

1 count of Felony Murder

1 count of Aggravated Assault

10 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Illegal Use of Communication Device

Levontay McDaniel (aka “YBA Jit”), 26, of Sylvester:

1 count of Felony Murder

1 count of Aggravated Assault

10 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Illegal Use of Communication Device

Kawaski Brantley (aka “Hvncho Gotti”), 33, of Hampton:

1 count of Felony Murder

1 count of Aggravated Assault

6 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

A copy of the indictment can be found here (PDF, 11.45 MB) . No further information about the investigation or the indictment may be released at this time by the Attorney General’s Office.

About the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit

In 2022, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp and members of the General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created Georgia’s first statewide Gang Prosecution Unit.

Since it began its historic work on July 1, 2022, the Gang Prosecution Unit has investigated and prosecuted cases in Athens-Clarke, Barrow, Bibb, Bryan, Chatham, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Dougherty, Fulton, Gwinnett, Laurens, Lowndes, Muscogee, Richmond, Spalding, Thomas, Upson and Washington counties, with more than 130 convictions secured across the state.

Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit is based in Atlanta, with regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Albany, Augusta, Columbus, Macon, Savannah and Southeast Georgia.

The Gang Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, and his Organized Retail Crime Unit.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.