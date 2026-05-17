Governor Hochul Attends a Briefing by MTA Leadership

After five Long Island Rail Road labor unions called a strike at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, MTA Leadership briefed Governor Kathy Hochul at MTA Headquarters on the orderly shutdown of LIRR service, ongoing labor negotiations, and plans for shuttle bus service being made available for essential employees. Among the MTA leaders were Chair and CEO Janno Lieber, LIRR President Rob Free, MTA Chief Customer Officer Shanifah Rieara, MTA Chief Policy and External Relations John J. McCarthy, MTA Senior Director of Government and Community Relations Lucile Songhai.

PHOTOS of the briefing are available on the Governor's Flickr page.