Georgia DNR Launches New Red Snapper Info Website

Brunswick, Ga.

Georgia anglers preparing for this summer’s expanded red snapper season now have a one-stop source for everything they need to know before heading offshore.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Coastal Resources Division (CRD) today announced the launch of GeorgiaRedSnapper.com, a new website created to guide anglers through mandatory reporting during the upcoming Georgia Red Snapper Project season, which runs July 1 through Aug. 31, 2026.

The website explains participation requirements, how to register fishing trips and report catches using the VESL reporting platform, and what anglers must do before fishing for red snapper in federal waters farther than three miles off Georgia’s coast.

“This website gives anglers a clear roadmap for participating in the Georgia Red Snapper Project,” said Tyler Jones, CRD’s public information officer. “We want this process to be as simple and straightforward as possible so anglers can focus on enjoying more time on the water while helping Georgia collect better fishing data.”

The Georgia Red Snapper Project is being conducted through a federal Exempted Fishing Permit (EFP) that allows Georgia to test improved recreational data collection methods for red snapper. Historically, federal recreational red snapper seasons in the South Atlantic have often lasted only a few days each year because of concerns about data uncertainty.

Under the Georgia project, anglers will have the opportunity to fish for red snapper during a two-month season in July and August.

To participate, anglers will be required to sign up for the VESL reporting system and:

Register each fishing trip up to five days before leaving the dock

Submit a catch report within 24 hours of the trip’s start time

Follow all season rules and reporting requirements, including recreational license requirements and Saltwater Information Permit (SIP) requirements

The reporting system does not ask you for your fishing location

The new website includes instructions for registering with the VESL reporting platform, frequently asked questions, reporting information, season regulations, and educational resources designed to help anglers stay compliant while participating in the project.

“This project is about improving access through better information,” said Carolyn Belcher, CRD’s Chief of Marine Fisheries. “The more accurate data we can collect from Georgia anglers, the better we can represent Georgia’s recreational fishermen in future red snapper management discussions.”

The website includes information about using the VESL reporting platform, which was modified specifically for this project through support from Yamaha Rightwaters and regional state partners.

Anglers are encouraged to visit GeorgiaRedSnapper.com well before the season opens to review participation requirements and prepare for their trips.

For more information about the Georgia Red Snapper Project, visit GeorgiaRedSnapper.com.



About the Coastal Resources Division

The mission of the Coastal Resources Division is to balance coastal development and protection of the coast's natural assets, socio-cultural heritage and recreational resources for the benefit of present and future generations.

Media Contact

Tyler Jones

Public Information Officer

Coastal Resources Division

Georgia Department of Natural Resources

tyler.jones@dnr.ga.gov

912-230-9709

Previous News Release

NOAA Approves Red Snapper EFP, Two-Month Season Set for 2026 (May 1, 2026)

Georgia DNR Requests 2-Month Recreational Red Snapper Season Under Federal Permit Application (Nov. 13, 2025)