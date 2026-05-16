USS Cleveland (LCS 31) commissions in namesake city

CLEVELAND (May 16, 2026) – The U.S. Navy commissioned its newest and last Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Cleveland (LCS 31) in Cleveland.

During the ceremony, Acting Secretary of the Navy The Honorable Hung Cao highlighted the significance of the crew’s role in bringing the ship to life as it began its commissioned service.

"Today we celebrate the sailors who breathe life into this ship. To the officers and crew of USS Cleveland, today is your day," said Cao.

LCS 31 is the fourth ship to be named in honor of the city of Cleveland. The first was a cruiser (C-19) commissioned in 1903 that served during World War I. The second was the lead ship of her class of light cruisers, USS Cleveland (CL-55), which earned 13 battle stars for its service during World War II. The third was the Austin-class amphibious transport dock, USS Cleveland (LPD 7), which served from 1967 to 2011, providing critical support during the Vietnam War, Operation Desert Shield/Storm, and various humanitarian missions.

LCS 31 is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship (LCS) to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy.

Cleveland’s commanding officer, Cmdr. Bruce Hallett, emphasized the significance of the crew’s role in shaping the ship’s legacy as it enters service.

"You are not simply serving aboard this ship. You are writing the first chapter of her history. You are forging a legacy that will endure long after all of us have left these decks," said Hallett. The ship's sponsor, Robyn Modly, gave the traditional order to "man our ship and bring her to life," at which point the crew ceremonially ran aboard.

"Every day we do something to support this ship and her sailors will be a glorious day. Today is just the first step toward the many glorious days that will follow," said Modly. USS Cleveland (LCS 31) was built by Lockheed Martin and Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Marinette, Wisconsin. Following the commissioning, the ship will transit to its assigned homeport at Naval Station Mayport, Florida.

In the week leading up to the commissioning ceremony, the Cleveland crew spent time with their ship’s sponsor, Mrs. Robyn Modly, a native Clevelander and wife of the former Secretary of the Navy, Thomas Modly. The Sailors also participated in community events to build a strong connection with their namesake city.

Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) are fast, agile, mission-focused warships designed to operate in near-shore environments to counter 21st-century threats. It is a class of small surface combatants equipped to defeat challenges in the world’s littorals. LCS platforms can operate independently or in high-threat scenarios as part of a networked battle force that includes larger, multi-mission surface combatants such as cruisers and destroyers.

The commissioning of USS Cleveland underscores the Navy's commitment to building America’s Fleet of the Future. For 250 years, American naval power has projected strength globally. That mission continues – and intensifies. We operate forward 24/7, 365 days a year. This operational tempo demands continuous capability delivery, and the Fleet of the Future is our answer. The mission of Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (CNSP) is to man, train, and equip the Surface Force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore.

For more news from Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/.

More information on the Littoral Combat Ship Program can be found at:https://www.navy.mil/Resources/Fact-Files/Display-FactFiles/Article/2171607/littoral-combat-ship-class-lcs/