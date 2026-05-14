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Building Code Board of Appeals May 21 Agenda

The Building Code Board of Appeals will meet on May 21, 2026 at 3:00pm.

This meeting will be held at Fire Station 5, Jayhawk Room, 1911 Stewart Ave.

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Building Code Board of Appeals May 21 Agenda

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