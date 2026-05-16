Safe Boating Week 2026

WHEREAS, Alaska’s extensive network of lakes, rivers and coastlines provide unparalleled opportunities for kayaking, river rafting, sport fishing, and other water-based activities, and these waterways play a vital role in supporting recreation, commerce, subsistence, and transportation; and

WHEREAS[CJL1.1], for the unprepared, boating activities can quickly become deadly; and

WHEREAS, most boating fatalities in Alaska result from sudden and unexpected cold-water immersion following a capsize, ejection, or fall overboard; and

WHEREAS, many boaters experience a higher risk of drowning during a cold-water immersion event, regardless of swimming ability; and

WHEREAS, Alaskan boaters know that the best way to ensure a safe and enjoyable time on the water is to always wear a life jacket, carry the proper equipment and remain sober; and

WHEREAS, by emphasizing safety first, we can all help reduce loss of life and property damage on Alaska’s waterways.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Mike Dunleavy, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA, do hereby proclaim May 16 – 22, 2026 as:

Safe Boating Week

in Alaska and encourage all boaters to wear a life jacket, carry emergency communication and distress signaling devices on their person, attach engine cutoff devices, take boating safety courses, and never use alcohol or other substances that could impair judgment while on the water.

Dated: May 16, 2026