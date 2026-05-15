SAMHSA Awards $255 Million to Administer 988 Lifeline

SAMHSA Also Announces More Than $28 Million in Funding Opportunities for Suicide Prevention, Mental Health and Substance Use Treatment

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), a division within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), announced today that it has awarded $255 million to Vibrant Emotional Health (Vibrant) to administer the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. The 988 Lifeline is a national network of more than 200 local crisis contact centers managed by a SAMHSA-funded network administrator. The 988 Lifeline has received more than 25 million contacts via call, text, chat, and ASL videophone since its launch.

“HHS is committed to making sure every American facing a mental health or substance use crisis can reach the 988 Lifeline and get immediate help,” said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “The 988 Lifeline saves lives, strengthens families, and reminds Americans that they are never alone in their darkest moments.”

“The 988 Lifeline Administrator plays a key role in ensuring reliable and effective service for anyone in crisis,” said SAMHSA Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Christopher D. Carroll. “Every time someone reaches out to 988, whether it’s a mental health crisis or seeking help for a substance use disorder, a direct connection to immediate support and resources is there to help them through their most difficult moments.”

Award grantee Vibrant is a non-profit affiliate of Mental Health America of New York City, which helped launch the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255 (TALK), in January 2005 through a federal grant from SAMHSA. In 2022, SAMHSA awarded Vibrant a five-year grant to manage the initial transition to 988 and to administer the Lifeline.

In 2020, President Trump signed into law the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act that established 988 as the universal, 3-digit number for anyone in the U.S. experiencing a mental health, substance use or suicidal crisis to get help. After completing the preparation required to build out this national system, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline officially launched in July 2022.

The 988 Lifeline offers an easy way for anyone to reach skilled, caring, culturally competent crisis counselors 24/7 for help with a mental health, suicide or substance use crisis. People can call or text 988 or use chat at 988lifeline.org for themselves or if they are worried about a loved one who may need help. Individuals requesting ASL services can also directly dial 988 from a videophone through a video relay service provider. Studies show that after speaking with a trained crisis counselor, most people who contact 988 are significantly more likely to feel less depressed, less suicidal, and less overwhelmed.

SAMHSA additionally announced more than $28 million in new funding opportunities, including the following:

Recent data from SAMHSA’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health underscore the critical need for crisis services, including 988, in the U.S. In the past year, an estimated 14.3 million adults, aged 18 and older, had serious thoughts of suicide, 4.6 million made a suicide plan, and 2.2 million attempted suicide. In addition, 8.2% of adults aged 18 and older (21.2 million people) experienced a major depressive episode, and 16.8% of individuals ages 12 and older (48.4 million people) had a past-year substance use disorder.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. To locate a treatment facility or provider, visit FindTreatment.gov.