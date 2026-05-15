Ilham Aliyev attends OTS Informal Summit in Turkistan

AZERBAIJAN, May 15 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participated in the Informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in the city of Turkistan, Kazakhstan.

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The President of Azerbaijan and other heads of state posed together for photographs.

President Ilham Aliyev addressed the Informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States.

Speech by President Ilham Aliyev

- Dear Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich,

Dear heads of state,

First of all, I would like to express my gratitude to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the warm hospitality extended to us. I am pleased to be in the city of Turkistan, which possesses an ancient and rich historical and cultural heritage. Following the liberation of Azerbaijan’s cultural capital, Shusha, the first city it was twinned with was Turkistan. Our ancient cities, much like our peoples, are brothers.

To demonstrate the close ties between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, one only needs to look at the reciprocal visits conducted at the presidential level. This is my eighth visit to Kazakhstan over the past five years. President Tokayev, in turn, has visited Azerbaijan six times. The Joint Declaration signed four years ago elevated our relations to the level of an alliance.

It is gratifying that the initiative for the informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States, held for the first time in Shusha in 2024, is already becoming a tradition.

Today, the international standing of the Organization of Turkic States is growing, and its role and position in global affairs are strengthening. Having assumed the chairmanship at the Gabala Summit in October last year, Azerbaijan is working toward further deepening cooperation within the framework of the organization.

In the coming days, within the framework of the 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum to be held in Baku, a high-level urban dialogue of the Organization of Turkic States will be organized.

The Turkic World Week, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Turcology Congress, which made a significant contribution to the scientific and cultural unity of Turkic peoples, will be held in Baku in June. I am confident that this event will become a landmark occasion in the cultural life of our peoples.

Dear colleagues,

The theme of the Summit reflects the challenges and priorities of our times. The world is entering a new stage of development thanks to the opportunities arising from digital progress and artificial intelligence. The Turkic states must take a leading role in this process.

Strengthening Azerbaijan’s digital sovereignty and accelerating the transition to an innovation-based economic model are among our key tasks. For this purpose, the Digital Development Council, the National Artificial Intelligence Center, and the Artificial Intelligence Academy have been established.

Last year, our country adopted the Artificial Intelligence Strategy. The main objectives of the Strategy include the development of the artificial intelligence industry, the training of qualified personnel, and the widespread application of artificial intelligence in public administration.

We have achieved 100% coverage for fixed broadband internet across the country. The work is underway to deliver all public services via an integrated digital platform.

Meanwhile, the measures are undertaken to ensure the responsible use of artificial intelligence and prevent its application for unlawful purposes.

The cooperation with the Turkic states in the area of digital development is progressing successfully. The implementation of the Digital Silk Road project between Europe and Asia is underway. As part of this project, the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic cable line between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is expected to become operational in the coming months.

Our interaction with the Turkic states is expanding in the transport sector. In the current global geopolitical environment, the importance of the Middle Corridor continues further. The Zangezur Corridor, which is moving toward realization, will become one of the key segments of the Middle Corridor.

Customs procedures along the Middle Corridor are undergoing simplification. The “e-Permit” system developed within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States enables the operative issuance of electronic permits.

Dear friends, our family, the Turkic world, must grow into one of the influential geopolitical centers of the 21st century. Azerbaijan will continue to spare no effort in strengthening the Organization of Turkic States.

Thank you for your attention.

x x x

At the conclusion of the event, the head of state and the other presidents signed the Turkistan Declaration of the Informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) as well as a formal decision regarding the appointment of the Deputy Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States.