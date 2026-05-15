May 15, 2026 Traffic Advisory

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

BACK BAY

Boston Pride for the People Parade – Saturday, June 6, 2026

The Boston Pride for the People Parade will be taking place on Saturday, June 6, 2026 along the historical route of the Boston Pride Parade, stopping at Boston Common.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Saturday on the following streets:

Boylston Street - Both sides, from Dalton Street to Tremont Street

Beacon Street - South side (Boston Common side), from Charles Street to Park Street

Berkeley Street - Both sides, from Tremont Street to Newbury Street

Clarendon Street - Both sides, from Newbury Street to Tremont Street

Dartmouth Street - Both sides, from Newbury Street to St. James Avenue

Exeter Street - Both sides, from Newbury Street to St. James Avenue

Fairfield Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Gloucester Street - Both sides, from Newbury Street to Boylston Street

Hereford Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Tremont Street - Both sides, from Union Park Street to East Berkeley Street

Charles Street South - Both sides, from Park Plaza to Boylston Street

Charles Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street

Saint James Avenue – Pride Street Fair – Saturday and Sunday, June 6 and 7, 2026

On Saturday and Sunday, June 6 and 7, 2026, two street fairs/carnivals will be held on Saint James Avenue, as part of the Pride Celebration for Boston.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Saturday and Sunday on the following streets:

St. James Avenue - Both sides, from Berkeley Street to Arlington Street

BEACON HILL

Boston Police Department’s “Run to Remember Road Race” – Sunday, May 24, 2026

The “Run to Remember Road Race”, which is scheduled for Sunday, May 24, 2026, is actually two (2) races combined into one (1) event. The first race to start at 7:00 a.m. is a Half-Marathon, thirteen and one tenth miles (13.1 miles) with the second race, a five (5) mile race, also starting at 7:00 a.m..

Both races start at the World Trade Center on Seaport Boulevard and will follow the same route until all runners reach the Longfellow Bridge area, where the Half Marathon will run over the bridge into Cambridge, return over the same bridge and follow the same route as the five (5) mile race onto Charles Street, back to the starting location at the World Trade Center.

The actual 5 mile route is as follows: Seaport Boulevard, right onto Atlantic Avenue, left onto State Street, right onto Cambridge Street, left onto Charles Street, right onto Beacon Street, left onto Arlington Street, right onto Commonwealth Avenue Outbound, left onto Berkeley Street, left onto Commonwealth Avenue Inbound, right onto Arlington Street, left onto Boylston Street, left onto Washington Street, right onto State Street, right onto Congress Street, left onto Atlantic Avenue, right onto Seaport Boulevard.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Sunday on the following streets:

Beacon Street - South side (Public Garden side), from Charles Street to Arlington Street

Cambridge Street - South side (even side), from Court Street to Charles Circle

Charles Street - East side (odd side) from Pinkney Street to Beacon Street

Court Street - Both sides, from State Street to Cambridge Street

Seaport Boulevard - Both sides, from B Street to Atlantic Avenue

State Street - Both sides, from Atlantic Avenue to Court Street

Girls on the Run Road Race – Saturday, May 30, 2026

On Saturday, May 30, 2026, the Girls on the Run will be taking place. The race starts at 9:00 a.m. on Charles Street, heading southerly, taking a right onto Boylston Street, then a right onto Arlington Street, left onto Commonwealth Avenue (outbound), under Massachusetts Avenue, left onto Charlesgate West, left onto Commonwealth Avenue (inbound), under Massachusetts Avenue, right onto Arlington Street, left onto Boylston Street, left onto Charles Street, ending at the Center Gate.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Saturday on the following streets:

Beacon Street - Both sides, from Charles Street to Spruce Street

Beacon Street - North side (opposite the Public Garden), from Charles Street to Arlington Street

Boylston Street - North side (Public Garden side), from Arlington Street to Charles Street

Charles Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street

BRIGHTON

Boston College Buses – Monday, May 18, 2026

The Boston Transportation Department will post a portion of Beacon Street that abuts or is near Boston College due to numerous buses arriving at BC on Monday, May 18, 2026. This is done in the interest of ensuring safe and efficient movement through this space for buses and pedestrians involved.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Monday on the following streets:

Beacon Street - Both sides, from Chestnut Hill Road heading westerly to Newton Line at 2609 Beacon Street (over post any existing parking regulation)

CHARLESTOWN

Bunker Hill Day Parade – Sunday, June 14, 2026

The annual Bunker Hill Day Parade is always held on the Sunday before June 17th, which for this year is June 14, 2026. The parade route is the same as last year. The route is from Vine Street to Bunker Hill Street to Main Street to Monument Avenue to Monument Square to Winthrop Street to Common Street. There will be a 5K run before the parade and a block party on the day before the parade.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Sunday on the following streets:

Vine Street - Both sides, from Chelsea Street to Bunker Hill Street

Bunker Hill Street - Both sides, from Vine Street to Main Street

Main Street - Both sides, from Bunker Hill Street to Monument Avenue

Monument Avenue - Both sides from Main Street to Warren Street

Common Street - Northeast side (Training Field Side) from Winthrop Street to Park Street

Bunker Hill Street - Both sides, from Tufts Street to Lowney Way

Chelsea Street - Both sides, from Fifth Street (Gate #4) to Medford Street

Corey Street - Both sides, from Moulton Street to Samuel Morse Way

Decatur Street - Both sides, from Vine Street to Samuel Morse Way

High Street - Both sides, from Green Street to 73 High Street

Hunter Street - Both sides, from Bunker Hill Street to Vine Street

Moulton Street - Both sides, from Bunker Hill Street to Moulton Way

Tufts Street - Both sides, from Vine Street to O’Reilly Way

Adams Street(Saturday and Sunday) - Both sides from Winthrop Street to Common

Monument Avenue(Saturday and Sunday) - Both sides, from Warren Street to Monument Square

Monument Square(Saturday and Sunday) - Both sides, from Pleasant Street to Winthrop Street

Winthrop Street(Saturday and Sunday) - Both sides, from 49-50 Monument Square to Common Street

DORCHESTER

Polish Constitution Day, Al Zwiercan Way and Boston Street – Sunday, May 31, 2026

On Sunday, May 31, 2026, the Polish American Congress of Eastern Massachusetts will be hosting Polish Constitution Day in areas around the Polish American Citizens Club in South Boston and in the interest of ensuring safety at the event, No Stopping signs will be installed.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Sunday on the following streets:

Al Zwiercan Way (formerly known as Power Street) - Both sides, from Boston Street to End of Street

Boston Street - Both sides, from Rawson Street heading northerly to the start of the bridge for the I-93 overpass.

Dorchester Day Parade – Sunday, June 7, 2026

The annual Dorchester Day Parade will be held on Sunday, June 1, 2025 over the same route as in previous years which is Dorchester Avenue from Richmond Street to Columbia Road. The parade will be preceded by the Dot Day 5K which is scheduled to start at 12:00 p.m. and be finished before the start of the parade at 1:00 p.m. The race will start just south of Park Street, head southerly on Dorchester Avenue to about Mother Julia Road and then return to the starting point.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Sunday on the following streets:

Dorchester Avenue - Both sides, from Pierce Square (Adams Street, Washington Street, Dorchester Avenue) to Columbia Road

Adams Street - Both sides, Pierce Square (Adams Street, Washington Street, Dorchester Avenue) heading southerly to the Milton Line

Richmond Street - Both sides, from Washington Street to Adams Street

Butler Street - Both sides, from Adams Street to Richmond Street

Washington Street - Both sides, from Gallivan Boulevard to Morton Street / Richmond Street

DOWNTOWN

Youth Pride Parade – Saturday, May 16, 2026

Beginning at 11 a.m., this parade proceeds over the following – named streets: on Cambridge Street, straight onto Tremont Street, right onto Park Street, right onto Beacon Street, left onto Bowdoin Street, left onto Cambridge Street, through City Hall Plaza, right onto Congress Street, left into Adams Park, through Quincy Market Area, crossing over Surface Road to the Greenway.

The streets involved will be closed to through-traffic for the duration of the event.

FENWAY

Pride Bar Fest, Lansdowne Street – Saturday, June 6, 2026

Pride Bar Fest will be held on Lansdowne Street on Saturday, June 6, 2026 as part of Boston Pride Week. Lansdowne Street will be closed to traffic and occupied with tables, tents, vendors and a stage.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Saturday on the following street:

Lansdown Street - Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street.

MATTAPAN

Haitian-American Unity Parade – Sunday, May 17, 2026

The annual Haitian American Unity Parade will be held on Sunday, May 17, 2026 with formation occurring on Blue Hill Avenue between River Street and Babson Street and on Babson Street from Blue Hill Avenue to Fremont Street. The parade route is Blue Hill Avenue from Babson Street right onto Westview Street entering Harambee Park with floats continuing on Blue Hill Avenue taking a right onto Talbot Avenue. Step off time is at 1:00 p.m.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Sunday on the following streets:

Blue Hill Avenue - East side, from River Street (Mattapan Square) to Talbot Avenue

Blue Hill Avenue on Center Island - East side of island from Babson Street to Freemont Street

Babson Street - Both sides, from Blue Hill Avenue, heading northerly to Freemont Street

Talbot Avenue - Both sides from Blue Hill Avenue to Wales Street

Westview Street - Both sides from Blue Hill Avenue to Westview Way

ROSLINDALE

Canterbury Street Bridge Closure - Friday, September 12 - Until Further Notice

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced that the Canterbury Street Bridge will be closing to vehicular traffic on Friday, September 12, at 9:00 p.m. Findings from a recent bridge inspection required the closure of the bridge. The bridge will be closed until further notice. Pedestrian access will be maintained. Traffic should follow the detour signage in place. The primary detour route will utilize Hyde Park Avenue, Cummins Highway, Rowe Street, Brown Avenue, and Seymour Street. The eastbound detour will follow Seymour Street to Brown Avenue to Cummins Highway. The westbound detour will follow Hyde Park Avenue to Cummins Highway to Rowe Street to Seymour Street.

Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

SOUTH BOSTON WATERFRONT

The Annual Harpoon Brewery Five Mile Road Race – Saturday, May 16, 2026

This race proceeds over the following named streets: FID Kennedy, Tide Street, left onto Drydock Avenue, right onto Black Falcon Avenue, right onto Design Center Way, left onto Dry Dock Avenue, left onto Summer Street, left onto East First Street, right onto Farragut Road, left onto East Broadway Extension, left onto Day Boulevard, left onto Shore Road, ride onto East First Street, right onto Summer Street, right onto Dry Dock Avenue, right onto Black Falcon Avenue, left onto Dry Dock Avenue, right onto Tide Street, left onto FID Kennedy.

The streets involved will be closed to through-traffic for the duration of the event. The race itself will begin at 10 AM and end at 11:15 a.m.

Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial Dedication – Friday, May 22, 2026

The rededication for the Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial is scheduled to take place on Friday, May 22, 2026 in the area of 85 Northern Avenue. The ceremony will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and will require the closing of Northern Avenue from Fan Pier Boulevard to Harbor Shore Drive. Northern Avenue is expected to be closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Friday on the following streets:

Seaport Boulevard - North side (District Hall side), from Northern Avenue to Thompson Place.

Northern Avenue - Both sides, from Harbor Shore Drive to Fan Pier Boulevard

SOUTH END

Annual Chandler Street Block Party – Saturday, June 6, 2026

Boston Pride has made a request of the Boston Transportation Department to post a temporary parking regulation relating to the annual Chandler Street Block Party being held on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Saturday on the following streets: