104th Fighter Wing Honors Fallen Barnestormers

BARNES AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Westfield, MA- Since 1987, the 104th Fighter Wing has gathered annually to honor the memory of its members who gave their lives in service. On May 15, 2026, the Wing once again came together to pay tribute to their fallen comrades and remember all who have sacrificed for their country. Base personnel, alumni, families of the fallen, and distinguished guests assembled around the F-100 static display for the solemn ceremony, with Colonel Michael Glass, 104th Fighter Wing Commander, serving as the presiding officer.

“Honoring the fallen is one of the greatest commitments we hold as active service members,” said Glass. “To the families of the fallen, I know nothing I can say will assuage your loss. But please know that we think of you. We honor their names. We hold this F-100 in honor because of you.”

Distinguished guest Councilman Bill O’Nihski, City of Westfield was present.

In keeping with tradition, the ceremony featured the reading of the names of the fallen. This year, for the 39th annual Rededication ceremony, the tribute was enhanced. Attendees entering the base were greeted by honor flags displaying photographs of each of the 13 fallen service members, positioned along 13 light posts on the main drive. Additionally, the stories of these heroes were expanded with greater detail in the program, offering a more complete recognition of their lives, service, and the communities they touched.

Please take a moment to read the 13 short stories of the fallen members. They were not only pilots but also cherished family members and active participants in their communities.

1st Lt. Edward W. Meacham- Flying a P-47 Thunderbolt during a post-war training mission, 28-year-old Meacham’s aircraft entered an uncontrolled dive and crashed into the Atlantic off Monomoy Point, Massachusetts, 17 August 1948. A member of the 131st Fighter Squadron, Meacham had served in the Army Air Force Reserve after WWII and recently rejoined the 131st Fighter Group. He was also a bus driver and had just completed a new home for his family. Meacham graduated from Westfield High school where he received his varsity letter in track. When not serving he was a bus driver and member of the junior class at Westfield State Teachers College. He, his wife, and almost 3yr old son had just completed building a new house and were set to move in when he returned from training.

Maj. Robert Anderstrom- Maj. Anderstrom, 33, a veteran of over 12 years including combat in the Pacific during WWII, died when his F-51 Mustang crashed into a wooded hillside in East Granby, Connecticut, 7 May 1954. He served as Commanding Officer of the 131st Replacement Training Squadron. A respected union leader and technical draftsman, his contributions extended both in and out of the Air Force. One of Anderstrom’ s achievements was that he was the first president of the AFL Draftsmen's Union Local 140 at the Pittsfield General Electric plant**.** He left behind his wife and three daughters.

1st Lt. Richard Brown & TSgt. Austin A. Cooper- 1st Lt. Brown, pilot, and Technical Sgt Cooper, aircraft mechanic, were flying a T-33, when it malfunctioned. The two stayed with the aircraft to avoid hitting houses, and were killed when the aircraft crashed in Granville, Massachusetts, 19 October 1954.

Brown, 38 years old, served 11 years in service and left behind his wife and young son.

Cooper, 28 years old, served 8 years and left behind his parents. Cooper is the only enlisted member whose name is inscribed on the F-100 monument and in his honor one of the roadways around the installation was named after him, Tech. Sgt. Austin Cooper Blvd.

Capt. Frank A. Gibe- Capt. Gibe was flying an F-94 Starfire when it crashed ½ mile from Barnes Air Force base. He chose to crash into a patch of woods rather than risk the lives of a crowd of swimmers at Hampton Ponds, Westfield, Ma, 28 July 1958. He sensed something wrong when coming in for a landing and dropped his fuel tanks before crashing.

Capt. Gibe, 35 years old, former Navy pilot, with 14 years in service, left behind his wife, two young daughters and his parents.

Maj. Richard W. Mahoney- Maj. Richard Mahoney, the aircraft’s pilot, and Maj. Richard Burke, the squadron’s flight surgeon, were returning from a commander’s conference when their aircraft suffered a critical in‑flight emergency. In an emergency landing, Maj. Mahoney remained at the controls to guide the aircraft down, a decision that cost him his life in New Orleans, LA., 22 April 1961. Maj. Burke successfully ejected and survived the crash.

16 April 1956, he became the Commander of the 131st FS. Mahoney, a lifelong resident, was first cousin of Mayor John D. O'Connor of Westfield, MA. He was a graduate of Westfield High School and a member of the Kiwanis Club. Maj. Mahoney, 39 years old, had served 19 years, including WWII service in Europe, was a lifelong resident of Westfield and he left behind his wife.

1st Lt. Joseph F. Crehore- 1st Lt. Crehore was killed while flying F-86 out of Phalsbourg, France in support of the Berlin Airlift and crashed in Chalon, France, 21 March 1962. He is the only 104th member killed on foreign soil. Crehore, 28 years old, former Harvard football and hockey star, with 4 years in service, left behind his wife and parents.

Capt. Hugh M. Lavallee- Capt. Lavallee first made national headlines on 17 August 1963, when he was rescued by a Russian fishing trawler after his F‑86 Sabre was disabled during a training mission. His survival and recovery became a rare Cold War human‑interest story, briefly bridging the divide between two rival nations.

Just three months later, while flying F‑86 Sabre over upstate New York, Capt. Lavallee disappeared in heavy cloud cover, 16 November 1963. His wingman, Lt. Col. William McClure, later reported losing visual and radio contact as they climbed through dense weather, moments before the fatal crash.

Capt. Lavallee, 29 years old, with 8 years of service, left behind his wife and two sons.

Capt. John H. Parris- Capt. Paris was killed when he remained with his crippled F‑86 Sabre, long enough to steer it away from the crowded beach at Hampton Ponds, Westfield, MA, where more than 150 people were swimming. Although he ultimately ejected, there was not enough altitude for his parachute to deploy on 19 July 1964.

Capt. Parris 33 years old, had 13 years of service**,** a former Navy pilot who transitioned into the Air Force, he had recently applied for astronaut training.

He left behind his wife, his eight‑year‑old son, and his mother.

Maj. James Romanowicz- Maj. James Romanowicz was killed when his F‑86 Sabre, crashed during a snowstorm over Granby, Massachusetts, 1 February 1965. He was one of 3 pilots returning from aerial gunnery operations held in Florida.

When not in the service, he was a price estimator of special tools and cutters for the Union Twist Drill company in Athol, MA . Proficient sportsman, having won his spurs in skating, swimming, hunting, baseball and basketball. Before working with Union Twist Drill, he had been a machine operator, a bookkeeper, and firefighter in the US Forestry.

Maj. Romanowicz, 45 years old, WWII veteran, a command pilot with 23 years of service**,** left behind his wife and 6 children.

Capt. Leonard E. Bannish- Capt. Bannish was killed when his F‑84 Thunderjet, suffered a major electrical failure that forced him to attempt an emergency landing in Wilkes‑Barre, Pennsylvania, 30 May 1968. Capt. Bannish made several attempts to bring the aircraft down safely, but on the final approach the jet ran off the runway and exploded after striking a hillside.

Bannish 30 years old, had completed 8 years of service, left behind his brother John, who was a former member of the unit, a sister and his recently engaged fiancé, Patricia Zavorski-Coon.

Maj. John Southrey- Maj. Southrey was killed over Wells, New York, 17 September 1986 when the A‑10 Thunderbolt II he was flying collided with another A‑10 during training maneuvers in the Adirondack region. The second pilot successfully ejected but sustained a back injury during the descent.

Maj. Southrey, 32 years old, with 9 years of service, a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy, and Instructor at the Air Force Fighter Weapons School, left behind his wife.

Lt. Col. Morris Fontenot- Lt. Col. Fontenot was killed in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, 27 August 2014, when he became incapacitated in flight and was unable to eject from his F‑15C Eagle. Despite an extensive investigation, the accident board found insufficient evidence to determine the cause of his sudden incapacitation.

Lt Col Fontenot, 41, with 22 years of service**,** graduate of the United States Air Force Academy, an F‑15 instructor pilot, who recently moved to Longmeadow, MA, left behind his wife, two daughters, and his parents.

This ceremony not only honors the ultimate sacrifices made by these brave airmen but also ensures their stories are remembered for generations.