LAMAT 2026 strengthens medical readiness, partnerships in Saint Lucia

CASTRIES, Saint Lucia — As the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team 2026 mission concluded in Saint Lucia, its impact extended far beyond the patients treated inside clinics and hospitals across the island — strengthening medical readiness, expanding healthcare capability and reinforcing the partnerships that support regional health security across the hemisphere.

Over two weeks, approximately 47 U.S. medical and support personnel partnered with Saint Lucian healthcare providers across multiple specialties, including vascular surgery, pulmonology, cardiology, primary care and dentistry. Teams treated more than 1000 patients, completed nearly 550 procedures and conducted more than 60 hours of bi-directional clinical knowledge exchange.

Mission leaders said the most enduring outcomes came through interoperability, capability-sharing and collaborative problem-solving between U.S. and partner-nation medical professionals.

“Over the course of this mission, lives have been touched and transformed through the delivery of specialized surgical and medical support,” said Jenny Daniel, permanent secretary for Saint Lucia’s Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs. “The collaboration demonstrated through this mission reflects a shared commitment to improving health outcomes and ensuring quality health care remains accessible to those who need it most.”

One of the mission’s most significant milestones was the introduction of peripheral endovascular procedures in Saint Lucia, where U.S. and Saint Lucian surgeons worked together to perform minimally invasive vascular interventions using wire-guided techniques and imaging technology. The vascular service completed 42 surgeries during the mission, helping relieve pressure on Saint Lucia’s dialysis system by expanding access to long-term vascular treatment options for patients who had remained on catheter dialysis due to surgical backlogs. The vascular team also treated a 16-year-old gunshot wound patient suffering from a limb-threatening injury behind the knee that required rapid intervention to restore blood flow and prevent amputation.

The mission also marked the first time a pulmonologist participated in LAMAT operations in Saint Lucia, supporting a partner-nation request for additional respiratory specialty care. Pulmonology teams worked alongside Saint Lucian providers treating patients with asthma, chronic lung disease and other respiratory conditions while discussing long-term management approaches for complex cases.

Cardiology teams conducted bedside echocardiography and ultrasound training with Saint Lucian medical staff while completing dozens of patient consultations and echocardiograms designed to strengthen local capability after the mission concluded.

Dental teams operated in community clinics, including outreach at the Anse La Raye clinic, La Clery and St. Jude hospital where providers adapted workflows and treatment approaches to continue delivering care in resource-limited environments.

“Our local team was very excited to collaborate with the visiting teams,” said Dr. Sherry Ephraim-Le Compte, chief dental officer for Saint Lucia’s Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs. “We were grateful the team brought supplies to supplement what we had available, which helped facilitate the delivery of care.”

Dr. Adelaide Mooney, clinical director at St. Jude Hospital, said the collaboration extended beyond patient treatment and created lasting professional relationships between teams.

“This was not a visit of beneficence from one nation to another,” Mooney said. “Together, we exchanged not just techniques, but trust; not just protocols, but perspectives.”

Brig. Gen. Jason Lennen, director of policy and resources at the Office of the Surgeon General, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, said missions like LAMAT strengthen readiness for both U.S. and partner-nation medical teams by operating together in dynamic clinical environments.

“Health security is an integral part of national security,” Lennen said. “When we strengthen our ability to respond together to regional threats, we strengthen this hemisphere.”

Saint Lucian officials said the mission’s long-term value would ultimately be measured not only through procedures completed, but through the relationships and shared expertise developed between teams.

“This mission has clearly demonstrated the value of LAMAT as a regional mechanism for mutual support,” said Jackie Joseph Mills, Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs social planner. “The true impact of this mission will not only be measured by the number of procedures completed or patients seen, but by how effectively we translate what we have seen, heard, felt and experienced into concrete actions.”

As LAMAT 2026 concluded in Saint Lucia, leaders from both nations said the partnerships strengthened during the mission would continue shaping future collaboration across the region.

“Professionals worked side by side, shared knowledge, solved problems, cared for others and trusted each other,” Lennen said. “While LAMAT 2026 ends today, the mission absolutely does not.”