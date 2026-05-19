Deck Remodelers Highlights Hidden Safety Risks During National Deck Safety Month

Deck Remodelers is a full-service design-build firm specializing in luxury outdoor living environments. Deck Rebellion by Sean McAleer showcases the evolution of outdoor living into a design-driven extension of the home, highlighting real-world projects that define the modern luxury backyard movement. This expansive outdoor living project by Deck Remodelers extends the home into a fully functional backyard environment, combining covered spaces, lighting, and landscape design to support everyday living and large-scale entertaining. This full-property outdoor living design by Deck Remodelers integrates a covered deck, pool, and surrounding landscape lighting into a cohesive environment that supports both large-scale entertaining and everyday outdoor living.

Industry professional Sean McAleer encourages homeowners to inspect aging outdoor structures as peak season begins

SPARTA, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As homeowners across the country prepare to spend more time outdoors, Sean McAleer, owner of Deck Remodelers and author of Deck Rebellion , is drawing attention to an often overlooked issue: Deck Safety In recognition of National Deck Safety Month this May, McAleer is encouraging homeowners to evaluate the structural condition of their decks, many of which may be approaching or exceeding their intended lifespan.“Many homeowners focus on aesthetic - furniture, lighting, and finishes - but structural safety is a critical consideration,” said McAleer. “We frequently encounter decks that are 15–25 years old and were not built to current standards.”Industry estimates indicate that a large number of residential decks in North America are more than 20 years old, a stage at which components such as ledger boards, fasteners, and footings may deteriorate without proper maintenance.Deck Remodelers, a New Jersey-based design and build firm, is using this seasonal milestone to share common indicators of potential structural concerns, including:Loose or unstable railingsCorroded fasteners or hardwareSoft or deteriorating woodImproperly attached ledger boardsVisible sagging or shifting“Even decks that appear well-maintained can have underlying structural issues,” McAleer added. “A professional inspection can help identify potential risks before they lead to failure.”As part of its Deck Safety Month efforts, the company is also sharing information from McAleer’s published work, which documents project examples and outlines design and construction considerations related to safety and durability.Homeowners are encouraged to schedule professional inspections or perform basic visual checks before peak summer use.

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