Senator Allen Advances Eight Proposals Over Key Committee Hurdle

SACRAMENTO – Senator Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica) today advanced key proposals over a major legislative hurdle, the Senate Appropriations Committee which analyzes policies based on their fiscal merits.

“We remain undeterred in our efforts to improve affordability and consumer protections for Californians,” said Senator Allen. “From insurance to homeownership to utilities and beyond, we have plenty of work ahead of us to ensure the California Dream remains alive and attainable for working families up and down this state.”

The Senate Appropriations Committee passed eight of Allen’s bills this morning:

Insurance + Risk Reduction

SB 1301 : Provides policyholders with more time to find new insurance coverage or remediate their property to maintain existing coverage before being dropped by their insurer.

: Provides policyholders with more time to find new insurance coverage or remediate their property to maintain existing coverage before being dropped by their insurer. SB 1209 : Improves the Department of Insurance’s enforcement authority to incentivize insurers to correct identified operational deficiencies and business practices that harm policyholders.

: Improves the Department of Insurance’s enforcement authority to incentivize insurers to correct identified operational deficiencies and business practices that harm policyholders. SB 894: Provides low-interest loans for property owners to make home hardening and defensible space upgrades to improve fire resilience.

Mobile Homeowners + Disaster Protections

SB 1092 : Protects mobilehome parks as a source of affordable housing by providing park residents with an opportunity to purchase their community in the event of a potential sale of the park.

: Protects mobilehome parks as a source of affordable housing by providing park residents with an opportunity to purchase their community in the event of a potential sale of the park. SB 1093 : Expands transparency, communication, and mobilehome resident rights after a disaster.

: Expands transparency, communication, and mobilehome resident rights after a disaster. SB 1365: Closes three loopholes in rent price gouging law that were exploited in the immediate aftermath of the 2025 LA Fires, and permits certain city attorneys to enforce anti-competitive business practice law.

Climate Resilience + Energy Affordability

SB 1180 : Details spending requirements and guidelines for the Plastic Pollution Mitigation Fund.

: Details spending requirements and guidelines for the Plastic Pollution Mitigation Fund. SB 1233: Limits unnecessary utility costs on ratepayers by better scrutinizing Investor-Owned Utilities’ return on equity – the approved profit rate a utility is allowed to earn on its invested capital.

Each of the bills will receive a vote on the Senate Floor by Friday, May 29—the deadline to pass bills out of their “House of Origin.” You can learn more about Senator Allen’s legislative package here.