Luke Airmen Celebrate Nurse & Tech Week

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. — The 56th Fighter Wing recognized nurses and medical technicians during Nurse and Tech Week. The observance highlighted the medical professionals whose daily work supports patient care, medical readiness and the installation’s mission at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona.

Nurse and Tech Week is an extension of National Nurses Week and includes both nurses and medical technicians assigned to the Luke Medical Group.

Lt. Col. Wilson, Luke Medical Group chief nurse executive, said it made sense to add the recognition of the technicians who work alongside nurses because their skillsets are comparable to licensed practical nurses and they play an equal role in supporting Luke’s mission.

“This week is important to give back to those that take care of us,” Wilson said. “The nursing profession, to include our techs, is a selfless one. Those that get into this profession have a strong desire to care for others, so we take this week to try and show our appreciation and give something back to them and highlight all that they do.”

The Luke Medical Group held morale events and activities throughout the week, recognizing nurses and technicians before concluding with a hands-on training day focused on continued professional development.

“Nurse and Tech Week is important because even as the backbone of day-to-day patient care, our work can go unnoticed,” said Staff Sgt. Abigail Camarena, Luke Medical Group family health medical technician. “It’s a chance to recognize the team’s hard work while highlighting the role medical personnel play in supporting the installation and overall mission.”

The teamwork and day-to-day consistency required of medical professionals support Luke’s population of the next generation of warfighters.

“Our nurses and techs help keep planes flying by caring for every individual wearing a uniform,” Wilson said. “Whether it is the pilot who flies the jet, a maintainer who is keeping it combat-ready, the defenders who protect the installation and everyone in-between, we keep Airmen in the fight.”

Wilson added that the care provided extends beyond active-duty members to include the families who support them. This helps service members remain focused on mission requirements, even while stationed away from extended support systems.

“They have that reassurance that if their spouse or child needs medical attention, they can be seen at the Luke Medical Group,” Wilson said, “and that they will receive compassionate and trusted healthcare.”

The 56th Fighter Wing is the world’s premier 5th-generation training base and is strengthened by the nurses and technicians recognized by Nurse and Tech Week. Medical professionals across the service provide dedicated care to the Airmen who will dominate tomorrow’s fight.