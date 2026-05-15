CSAF, CMSAF visit Hickam to drive readiness, synchronize mission focus

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Wolfe visited Team Hickam on May 13, 2026, to engage with Airmen and reinforce the value of flying and fixing aircraft to deter adversaries and, if necessary, fight and win.

During their visit, Wilsbach hosted an all-call, where he spoke about the critical role of Hickam Airmen in the generation of airpower. Wilsbach connected with Airmen across all ranks and career fields, fielding questions and offering a perspective on our Airmen’s roles in generating airpower and combat credibility.

“It’s great to be back in Hawaii visiting Airmen,” said Wilsbach. “The work you do is so important for the readiness of our force. Every single person here, whether you're officer, enlisted, guard, reserve, civilian, everybody has a connection to our fly and fix mission.”

Wilsbach then visited the Hawaiian Raptors, where he flew an F-22 and experienced the combined operational precision of Team Hickam. The flight emphasized the total force integration between Active-Duty Airmen and their Hawaii Air National Guard counterparts.

In addition to the all-call, Wolfe visited Hickam mission partners from the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing and 624th Regional Support Group to learn how these units support global mobility.

“This is a critical node for global readiness, and certainly for readiness in the Pacific,” said Wolfe. “What you’re doing here sets us up for that deterrent value, and every day you are here and getting the job done makes a difference.”

The trip concluded with recognition of Team Hickam outstanding Airmen. The visit to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam reaffirmed the ability of the 15th Wing and their mission partners to project and sustain air power throughout the Indo-Pacific.