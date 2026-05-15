Request for Partners - Fiscal Year 2027 Clean Water Construction Treatment Works Projects

DOEE seeks to identify eligible collaborative partners for its fiscal year (FY) 2027 Clean Water Construction (CWC) grant application to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). An application may address any of three categories of work: (1) sewage infrastructure projects; (2) stormwater grey infrastructure projects; and (3) stormwater green infrastructure projects. Each proposed project must provide a water quality benefit to District waters. DOEE anticipates the District’s formula allotment to be approximately $3,000,000 in federal funding for Clean Water Construction (CWC) Projects.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFP by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA FY26-WQD-2601" in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is June 15, 2026. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 pm on the date the application is due. E-mail the completed application to [email protected] .

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;

Government agencies; and

Universities/educational institutions.

A pre-application meeting will be held on June 1, 2026, at 5:30 pm

- WebEx Access>>

Meeting number: 2314 639 3889

Password: CWC!

Join by video system

Dial [email protected]

You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter the meeting number.

Join by phone

+1-202-860-2110 United States Toll (Washington D.C.)

1-650-479-3208 Call-in number (US/Canada)

Access code: 2314 639 3889

For additional information regarding this RFP, write to: [email protected]