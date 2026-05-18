AWARD-WINNING LONGEVITY DOCUMENTARY FOREVER YOUNG NOW AVAILABLE FOR PREORDER ON APPLE TV

Forever Young available on Apple TV on May 26, 2026

Directed by David Donnelly, the Mill Valley Film Festival audience award winner brings leading longevity science to viewers beginning May 26

Can we live forever is one question. But what I became very interested in is: can we build a world where we want to live forever?” — David Donnelly

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOREVER YOUNG , the new documentary from writer-director David Donnelly (Maestro, The Cost of Convenience), is now available for preorder for US$19.99 on Apple TV ahead of its May 26, 2026 release.Forever Young takes audiences inside the laboratories where scientists are dismantling one of humanity's oldest certainties: that aging is inevitable. For the first time in history, researchers can measure biological age, slow its progression, and in some cases reverse it. Through extraordinary access to the world's leading longevity scientists — including Dr. Eric Verdin (Buck Institute), Dr. Nir Barzilai (Einstein College of Medicine), Dr. Steve Horvath (creator of the epigenetic clock), Dr. Richard Miller (University of Michigan), and Dr. Jennifer Garrison (Buck Institute) — the film captures a genuine scientific revolution accelerated by artificial intelligence, and the fierce controversies it has ignited.But Forever Young refuses to stop at the science. As the breakthroughs mount, deeper questions emerge: Who will have access to a longer life? What happens to love, purpose, and meaning when death is no longer inevitable? The film's most powerful revelations have nothing to do with technology at all.Forever Young premiered at the Mill Valley Film Festival in October 2025 and received the Active Cinema Audience Award.Preorder: Forever Young is available for preorder now on Apple TV for US $19.99.Release date: May 26, 2026Runtime: 88 minutesApple TV: https://tv.apple.com/us/movie/forever-young/umc.cmc.4t1561uviumw4ofcri0ufql7v Trailer / more information: ForeverYoung.film Press screeners, clips, EPK materials, and interviews with the filmmakers and featured experts are available upon request.Forever Young is written and directed by David Donnelly and produced by Johnson/Lewis Productions. The film is produced by Dr. James Johnson and Dr. Thomas Lewis, with cinematography by Lucas Harper and an original score by Curtis Greene.

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