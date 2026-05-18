JST Enhances Applications Lab with New Wafer Wet Processing Equipment

Technician working on a JST wet processing system in the Applications Lab

New offerings will boost competitiveness across all business units

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JST, a leading provider of wet benches, wafer cleaning and processing tools for the semiconductor industry, today announced new additions and upgrades to its product and technology offerings in the JST Applications Lab. The Ospray Single Wafer Wet Processing System, Front Linear Automated (FLA) Bench, and upgrades to key metrology equipment enhance the company’s capabilities across R&D through production and training.

What's New in JST's Applications Lab

“Our Apps Lab has been undergoing upgrades throughout 2025 to meet the tighter specifications for finer applications our customers are demanding,” says Dr. Ismail Kashkoush, CTO of JST. “The development, testing, and validation process for these finer nodes is rigorous, and we need state-of-the-art tools so our customers and we can stay competitive at these lower thresholds.”

The Apps Lab is a collaborative live-testing environment for customers and employees to refine and deliver fully developed solutions. This is crucial to serving a semiconductor market that continues to grow exponentially and is valued at $702 billion, with over 1.04 trillion units sold in 2025, according to industry analyst firm Mordor Intelligence.

JST’s Apps Lab now includes:

• Ospray Single Wafer Wet Processing System

• FLA Bench with improved STG Apex dryer

• Batch Immersion System

• Combination Immersion and Spray

• Keyence Confocal Microscope

• KLA SurfScan SP1 Surface Inspection System

• Manual Solvent Wet Bench

• Manual Acid Wet Bench

Ospray Single Wafer Wet Processing System

The Ospray system is designed to handle complex substrates requiring high precision and uniform surface preparation. It can process wafers up to 300mm, allowing for advanced cleaning of smaller, more intricate semiconductor devices.

FLA Bench with STG Apex Dryer Upgrade

An STG Apex dryer now elevates the performance of the FLA Bench, which offers immersion processing capacity of up to 50x 200mm wafers. This upgrade improves wafer handling and drying design to optimize vapor generation and distribution while reducing contamination of both planar and patterned wafers. These enhancements can be integrated, used as standalone units, or retrofitted to existing dryers in the field.

“These updates exemplify how we continually enhance our technical capabilities so customers can maintain full confidence in us,” says Ryan Zrno, CEO of JST. “We aim to remain our customers’ first choice as the industry expands, process requirements become more stringent and expectations rise.”

For more information about the updates to JST’s Applications Lab, visit www.jstmfg.com/.

About JST: Leaders in Semiconductor Wet Processing

JST is a world-class supplier of wet benches for the semiconductor, optoelectronics, biomedical, food processing, and other clean industries. We collaborate with our customers to provide best solutions for lab, fab, and HVM requirements, which incorporate reduced chemical usage, reduced footprint, and efficient automation for improved throughput to provide the maximum return on investment for the industries we serve. To learn more about JST’s systems and service offerings, visit www.jstmfg.com.

Media Contact:

Xenique McLeod

Bodewell Group

xmcleod@bodewellgroup.com

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