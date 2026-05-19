Principled Technologies releases research report comparing HPE Private Cloud and Dell Private Cloud

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First page of a report titled: Cloud platform comparison: HPE Private Cloud vs. Dell Private Cloud

Cloud platform comparison: HPE Private Cloud vs. Dell Private Cloud

HPE Private Cloud with HPE Morpheus Enterprise Software provides a unified private cloud platform that can save on hypervisor licensing costs

SPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HPE Private Cloud and Dell Private Cloud go head-to-head in a new comparative study from Principled Technologies (PT) that examines how these two leading private cloud approaches address modern enterprise needs. Citing publicly available sources, PT evaluated each solution across platform maturity, cost efficiency and TCO, mixed workload support, VMware transition flexibility, architecture and integration, and lifecycle/fleet operations—offering practical insights for IT leaders planning private cloud strategies.

The report finds that HPE Private Cloud PC3000 with HPE Morpheus and HPE OpsRamp Software delivers a more integrated, single vendor operational surface—including unified VM and application management, per socket hypervisor economics, built in VMware-to-HVM migration tooling, and broad AIOps/observability across multi vendor environments. By contrast, Dell Private Cloud powered by Dell Automation Platform emphasizes validated blueprint-driven deployment and infrastructure lifecycle automation, while leaving workload-level management and cross stack functions to each stack’s native tooling or third party CMPs.

This paper, based on public sources and an analysis in April 2026, is intended to help organizations weigh tradeoffs between a unified, vendor‑owned management model and a flexible, ecosystem‑centric deployment model as they modernize hybrid IT and plan migrations away from VMware.

According to the report, “HPE and Dell approach the management of private clouds from two vastly different directions. HPE Private Cloud offers an approach focused on integration and unified cross-cloud management with HPE Morpheus, while Dell Private Cloud helps users automate deployment of private cloud stacks but leaves management tin the domain of each stack’s native tooling.”

The report cites the following as advantages of the HPE Private Cloud solution:
• “Single pane of glass for VM and application management. VM Essentials manages HVM and
• VMware side by side, and HPE Morpheus extends that to private cloud platforms (Nutanix AHV, OpenShift, Hyper-V, and more) and major public clouds (GCP, AWS, Azure and more) without leaving the HPE Morpheus console.
• Per-socket hypervisor economics. Per-socket pricing models save subscription costs vs. per-core licensing, providing you use HVM.
• Built-in VMware-to-HVM migration tooling. The HPE Morpheus VM Essentials Migration Tool automates the hypervisor conversion rather than leaving customers who do not want to stay with VMware to rely on third-party tools (though it is not a live migration and requires planned downtime).
• Observability and AIOps that extend beyond HPE gear. HPE OpsRamp advertises over 3,000 integrations and is not limited to HPE hardware (with support for Dell storage, Dell networking, NetApp storage, and more), unlike Dell AIOps.”

The paper concludes, “HPE Private Cloud with HPE Morpheus and HPE OpsRamp stands out as an attractive solution for customers who prioritize a unified cloud management control plane, hypervisor cost reduction, and AI observability across a wide range of platforms.”

To learn more about how HPE Private Cloud with HPE Morpheus and Dell Private Cloud compare, read the full report.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
press@principledtechnologies.com
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