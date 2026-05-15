Board of County Commissioners' Schedule for May 18 - 22

MONDAY, May 18

1:00 p.m. – Regional Board of County Commissioners Meeting

The Board will attend a joint meeting with Commissioners from the surrounding Southwest Colorado Counties to discuss county updates and issues of mutual concern. The meeting will be held at the Dolores County Public Service Center, located at 8477 County Road 7.7 in Dove Creek.

TUESDAY, May 19

8:30 a.m. - Executive Session

Pursuant to Colorado Revised Statute § 24-6-402 (4), upon the affirmative vote of two-thirds of the quorum present, the La Plata County Board of County Commissioners will hold an executive session to discuss the following matters:

For purposes of the Board receiving legal advice on specific legal questions pursuant to Colo. Rev. Stat. § 24-6-402(4)(b). Purpose: American Heritage Railways Ince and the Durango and Silverton Narrow Guage Railroad Company v. La Plata County, Case No. 2024CA2007.

10:00 a.m. – Planning Agenda Meeting

The Board will consider:

PL20240167, Crickett Construction, LLC Preliminary Plan. Resolution No. R-2026-18: A Resolution Approving Glacier Club Exemption Plat for PL2025-0005. Resolution No. 2026-15: a Resolution amending La Plata County Land Use Code including improvements to accessibility and specific amendments to Sections 66-14, 67-15, 66-11, & Chapter 65.

Participate online or by phone as follows:

Online (computer or smartphone): https://zoom.us/j/819094582

Or by telephone, dial +1 719 359 4580 US or +1 253 205 0468 US

(if the first number is busy, dial the next number)

Webinar ID: 819 094 582

WEDNESDAY, May 20

8:30 a.m. – Board Discussion Time

The Commissioners will meet with staff in the Board Room to discuss various issues.

An agenda for this meeting will be posted by Tuesday morning at: https://www.lpcgov.org/meetings

Listen online or by phone as follows:

Online (computer or smartphone): https://zoom.us/j/819094582

Or by telephone, dial +1 719 359 4580 US or +1 253 205 0468 US

(if the first number is busy, dial the next number)

Webinar ID: 819 094 582

12:00 p.m. – Colorado Counties, Inc. (CCI) to host Webinar Wednesday

The Board will participate in this interactive session to learn more on the pending Secure Rural Schools Election and Allocation processes for counties.

THURSDAY, May 21

6:00 p.m. – Dinner Meeting with the Southern Ute Tribal Council

The Board will meet with the Southern Ute Tribal Council to discuss items of mutual interest. The meeting will take place in the Bonny Kent Room at Sky Ute Casino Resort, 14324 CO-172, Ignacio.

FRIDAY, May 22

There are no public meetings scheduled for this date.