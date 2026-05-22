Bayfield Convenience Center Expands Days of Service

Effective Friday, May 22, the Bayfield Convenience Center is extending its service schedule. To better meet resident needs, operations will increase from four to six days per week. The Center will now be open Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

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