How VC-A Supports Companies’ Transition Towards an Intelligent Enterprise Model

Value Creation - Alternative Helps You Find That Missing Piece. Value Creation - Alternative Logotype VC-A Ecosystem

VC-A helps companies turn AI adoption into intelligent enterprise growth, converting successful pilots into new business lines and strategic value.

AI pilots should not stop at efficiency. Properly structured, they can become new business lines, revenue streams, and strategic assets for intelligent enterprises.” — Christophe Schwoertzig

CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological transformation is no longer optional; it has become a decisive factor in competitiveness. In this context, artificial intelligence is no longer valued solely for its ability to automate tasks or improve efficiency. It is increasingly becoming a strategic lever to open new business avenues, create new revenue streams, and strengthen long-term enterprise value.

Based on this premise, Value Creation – Alternative, VC-A, has reinforced a proposition that combines AI adoption, strategic support, and access to an ecosystem of partners, solution providers, and investors. The objective is to help companies evolve towards an intelligent enterprise model, where internal knowledge, proprietary data, and successful innovation pilots can be transformed into scalable business opportunities.

AI as a Business and Monetisation Logic

VC-A argues that a successful internal AI pilot does not have to remain limited to an operational improvement. Once validated, it can evolve into a new line of business, a standalone unit, or a corporate venturing initiative capable of generating revenue.

This is one of the core pillars of VC-A’s AI adoption programme: helping companies move from proof of concept to economic value creation. Rather than treating AI as a purely technical implementation, VC-A supports organisations in connecting digital transformation with business model design, monetisation strategy, and potential access to external capital.

“Many companies are still approaching AI mainly as a productivity tool. We believe that the next step is to treat AI as a strategic asset. A successful pilot can improve operations, but it can also reveal a new business opportunity if it is properly structured, financed, and scaled,” said Christophe Schwoertzig, Founder of VC-A.

According to the company, its key differentiator lies in its ecosystem. VC-A states that it operates through an international network of more than 1,200 members, over 35,000 contacts, and more than 5,000 investors, supported by proprietary intelligence and execution tools. This is complemented by alliances and additional capabilities in corporate and fund structuring, including references to Fiduscorp and SICAV-type vehicles for professional investors within regulated environments.

This architecture means that when an AI use case demonstrates traction, there are more options available to structure it, scale it, and connect it with the right capital, partners, or governance framework.

Support Beyond Tech Implementation

In this context, VC-A announced on 1 April 2026 its partnership with P30 to accelerate AI innovation. The collaboration focuses on rapid prototyping and development within an ecosystem-based framework, allowing companies to test, refine, and scale AI initiatives more efficiently.

The underlying thesis is that the profitability of AI should not be measured only in cost savings. It should also be assessed through its ability to transform internal learnings into new business initiatives with financial and strategic potential.

Accordingly, VC-A’s proposition for the intelligent enterprise goes beyond technology implementation. Its approach consists of supporting organisations so that they use AI not only to operate better, but also to identify growth opportunities, structure them more rapidly, and leverage an ecosystem that includes advisory, venture building, regulated vehicles, and investors.

In a market increasingly demanding a return on innovation, this monetisation capability may become a decisive differentiator. Companies able to move from experimentation to structured value creation may be better positioned to capture the full strategic potential of AI.

The firm has also recently received recognition from GPMG, which distinguished VC-A in 2026 as IB Firm of the Year within its Strategist Awards.

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