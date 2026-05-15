Now Pools Is Revolutionizing the Pool Industry Starting in Phoenix

Now Pools brings the backyard pool experience to Phoenix families with full-service delivery, installation, maintenance, and removal included.

Now Pools brings full-service backyard pool and spa subscriptions to Phoenix, with delivery, installation, maintenance, and removal included.

We built Now Pools to make the private backyard pool experience more accessible, more flexible, and way less complicated.” — Ross Novotny, Founder of Now Pools

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Now Pools, the world’s first on-demand pool company, is changing the way people think about backyard pools. Instead of the cost, construction, delays, and long-term commitment of a traditional in-ground pool, Now Pools gives Phoenix-area residents a faster, easier way to enjoy a private swimming pool right in their own backyard.Through its subscription model, Now Pools delivers and installs an above-ground pool, handles weekly maintenance, provides chemicals and service, and removes the pool at the end of the subscription. The result is a complete backyard pool experience without the traditional headaches of pool ownership.“Phoenix residents know the feeling. Summer hits fast, the heat becomes part of daily life, and everyone wants a way to cool off,” said Ross Novotny, founder of Now Pools. “We built Now Pools to make the private backyard pool experience more accessible, more flexible, and way less complicated.”Now Pools currently serves the greater Phoenix area, where long summers and extreme heat make backyard swimming a natural part of life. The company offers pool and spa subscriptions with a two-month minimum, giving customers the ability to enjoy a pool during the hottest months without committing to a permanent installation.Now Pools leases pools and spas through a subscription that includes delivery, installation, weekly cleaning, chemicals, maintenance, warranty support, and end-of-term removal.“We are not just dropping off a pool and leaving customers to figure it out,” Novotny said. “The real value is the full-service experience. We make it possible for a family to go from no pool to swimming in their own backyard within 48 hours, and then we take care of the work that usually comes with it.”The model creates a new option for homeowners who may not want, cannot afford, or are not ready for a permanent in-ground pool. For renters, short-term homeowners, families with young children, and people who want seasonal flexibility, Now Pools provides a way to enjoy the benefits of a private pool without the traditional barriers.It is also proving appealing beyond the typical young-family pool customer. Empty nesters and grandparents can use Now Pools to turn their backyard into a summer gathering place, creating a fun reason for kids and grandkids to come over during the hottest months of the year.Now Pools is starting in Phoenix with plans to expand beyond Arizona. The company’s long-term goal is to install 5,000 pools across the United States over the next 10 years, bringing the on-demand pool subscription model to both hot-weather markets and cooler-weather cities where households may only need a pool for the peak summer months. By making pools temporary, flexible, and full-service, Now Pools is creating a new option for people who want the fun of a backyard pool without the year-round cost, maintenance, or permanence of traditional pool ownership.“Phoenix is the perfect place to prove this model,” Novotny said. “If we can change the way people think about pools here, we believe we can take this to cities across the country. Our goal is simple: make backyard pools easier, faster, and more accessible for more people.”Now Pools is currently accepting new pool and spa subscription customers in the greater Phoenix area.For more information, visit NowPools.com About Now PoolsNow Pools is the world’s first on-demand pool company, serving the greater Phoenix, Arizona area. The company provides above-ground pool and spa subscriptions that include delivery, installation, weekly maintenance, chemicals, warranty support, and removal at the end of the subscription. Now Pools helps people enjoy a private backyard pool experience without the cost, construction timeline, or long-term commitment of a traditional in-ground pool. Learn more at NowPools.com.Media ContactRoss NovotnyFounder, Now PoolsEmail: Fun@NowPools.comWebsite: NowPools.comLocation: Phoenix, Arizona

End Boring Summers!

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