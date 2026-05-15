Peanuts on Parade Studio Closing: 1,500-Lot Public Auction May 12-27

Mendota Heights studio behind 800 Peanuts on Parade and Disney's Mickey 75 sculptures holds 1,500-lot public auction May 12-27.

This collection represents four and a half decades of craftsmanship from a studio whose work millions of people have enjoyed without ever knowing who made it.” — Judd Grafe, President and CEO, Grafe Auction

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grafe Auction will offer more than 1,500 items in nearly 1,400 lots consisting of custom display and photo op 3D sculptures, themed furniture, wall vignettes, collectible figures and themed jewelry from the workshop of TivoliToo, Inc. in Mendota Heights, Minnesota. The collection spans 45 years of work from a studio whose pieces have been seen by millions, even if few knew who made them.

Founded in 1980, TivoliToo evolved from a custom jewelry store into one of the country's most prolific creators of large-scale themed sculptures and environments. The company sculpted and created the 75 six-foot Mickey Mouse statues for Disney's "Celebrate Mickey: 75 InspEARations" campaign, which toured nationally before being auctioned by Sotheby's in 2005. TivoliToo also produced the nearly 800 Peanuts on Parade statues that lined the streets of St. Paul from 2000 to 2004, drawing more than three million visitors and raising over two million dollars at auction for art scholarships and permanent bronze installations. The studio's work is installed in Six Flags amusement parks across the U.S. and Canada, the Mall of America's and the American Dream's Nickelodeon Universes as well as on cruise ships and in resorts, sports stadiums and children's hospitals. The company has worked with Disney, Nickelodeon, Peanuts, McDonald's, Hasbro, Warner Bros., Mattel, Major League Baseball and many other well-known brands.

The auction catalog includes life-size character display sculptures, oversized novelty pieces, faux bronze statues, sports figures, themed seating and furniture, and hand-painted seasonal displays. Many were originally produced for national brands and major venue installations. Items range from Disney and Peanuts characters to pop culture figures, custom-painted art sculptures, and one-of-a-kind commissioned works. Also included is a variety of small character figurines and jewelry from many of your most beloved brands.

"This collection represents four and a half decades of craftsmanship from a studio whose work millions of people have enjoyed without ever knowing who made it," said Judd Grafe, President and CEO of Grafe Auction. "It's a rare chance to own a piece of that legacy."

Bidding opens May 12 at 9:00 AM CDT and continues through May 27 across three sessions. The auction, titled "A Collection of Joy: Display Sculptures & Pop Culture Figures from TivoliToo," will be conducted online at GrafeAuction.com. In-person preview and inspection will be available at the TivoliToo facility in Mendota Heights on May 21 and May 26 from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Registration is open now.

About Grafe Auction: Founded in 1959, Grafe Auction conducts approximately 290 commercial and industrial auctions per year across 48 states. The company operates on a 100% proprietary technology platform and serves industries including manufacturing, distribution, retail, hospitality, and healthcare. For more information, visit GrafeAuction.com.

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