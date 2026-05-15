Center for Plain Language Announces 2026 ClearMark Awards Winners

The Center for Plain Language

The Center for Plain Language honors organizations advancing clear communication through the 2026 ClearMark Awards.

The ClearMark Awards show what happens when organizations design communication for real people. This year’s winners demonstrate that clarity goes beyond good writing.” — Dr. Barbra Kingsley, Chair of the Center for Plain Language

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Plain Language today announced the winners of the 2026 ClearMark Awards, which recognize excellence in plain language communication in English, French, and Spanish across North America.The awards were presented May 13 in partnership with the Institute for Healthcare Advancement (IHA) during their 2026 Health Literacy Conference. The virtual event brought together a global audience focused on making information easier to find, understand, and use.More than 40 volunteer judges reviewed entries across 10 categories, including websites, apps and games, and outreach campaigns. Using the Center’s rubric, judges evaluated how well each entry helps people find what they need, understand it, and use it.Top Honor: Grand ClearMark AwardThe 2026 Grand ClearMark Award went to:Clinical trial results lay summary for teens and young adults with diabetesHealth Literacy Media & Novartis Pharmaceuticals CorporationOne judge said: “This is a great example of plain language. The sentences are short and have common words. The tone makes it clear that you are speaking to young people. It puts it in their words without being condescending.”Best In AwardsIn addition to category winners, the Center recognized Best In Awards for excellence in key areas of plain language:• Audience identification• Visual communication• Government communication• User testingA Shared Commitment to Clear Communication“The ClearMark Awards show what happens when organizations design communication for real people,” said Dr. Barbra Kingsley, Chair of the Center for Plain Language. “This year’s winners demonstrate that clarity goes beyond good writing. It helps people find what they need, understand it quickly, and use it with confidence.”“We’re proud to partner with the Center for Plain Language to bring the ClearMark Awards to IHA's Health Literacy Conference and to a global audience,” said Diana Peña Gonzalez, Conference Chair, Institute for Healthcare Advancement. “Clear communication is essential to health literacy. This year’s winners show how accessible, people-centered information can help people understand, make decisions, and take action.”View the full list of 2026 ClearMark Award winners on the Center for Plain Language website For more information, contact us at info@centerforplainlanguage.org.###ABOUT THE CENTER FOR PLAIN LANGUAGEThe Center for Plain Language is a North American nonprofit organization that helps government agencies and organizations write clear and understandable documents. The Center hosts the annual ClearMark Awards for the best communications in plain language. To become a member or for more information, visit us at https://centerforplainlanguage.org/ and connect with us on Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

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