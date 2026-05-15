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Greg Devaney Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greg Devaney, founder of Le Marché (formerly Marché Côtier), is set to appear on Operation CEO, where he shares how curated hospitality, brand storytelling, and elevated guest experiences shape scalable modern business growth.

Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show highlights resilience, discipline, and mission-driven entrepreneurship.

You can find out more about the show by visiting their website

In his episode, Devaney explores how to build a scalable gourmet market and café concept rooted in curated products and “casual elegance,” and breaks down how systems, consistency, and experience design can transform hospitality brands into franchise-ready businesses.

Greg’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/greg-devaney

Greg Devaney
Operation CEO TV
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Greg Devaney Joins Operation CEO

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