New Navy Marine Paint Procurement Ordering Process Premieres at NNSY

Norfolk Naval Shipyard's (NNSY) Just In Time (JIT) paint ordering contract was set to expire in early 2024 without a renewal plan. This left a gap in the paint ordering process during pre-planning of project availabilities and needed a solution that ensured paint was ready-for-use when the job is ready to work.

Codes 224 (Material Logistics), 244 (Surface Ship Project and Planning), 255 (Submarine Structural Branch), 256 (Surface Ship Structural Planning Branch), 520 (Material Sourcing), 540 (Supply Procurement), and 550 (Storage and Distribution) came together in the past year as a team led by Process Improvement Division (Code 100TO.21) Industrial Engineer Scott Laing to revamp the entire process.

To better support project timelines, eliminate frustrating delays, and prevent ordering paint from expiring, IPI 0830-450 Revision A officially replaces IPI 0830-450 CH-3 and addresses all identified gaps.

What's New?

· JIT paint ordering contract is no longer in use: This addresses the critical issue of paint unavailability and project disruptions caused by the JIT contract. · 80% Model: 80% of the paint is ordered at 18 months prior to ship’s arrival. · Virtual Shop Stores: This new process implements a Virtual Shop Store SS-80A to capture the majority of paint needs with a lead time greater than 90 days.

The Problem We Solved

Due to the JIT contract expiring, frequent and critical paint shortages were causing work stoppages and project disruptions. The system simply wasn't keeping up with our operational demand. Paint that was ordered in advance would often expire because of shelf life and then would have to be disposed of and reordered at time of need.

Our New Approach: Plan Ahead, Succeed Ahead

The new process is built on a simple idea: proactive planning. Instead of using info only JMLs and/or waiting until the last minute, we are now ordering and sourcing the vast majority of our paint supplies to Virtual Shop Stores (SS-80A) - around 80 percent - well in advance, with a lead time of over 90 days.

This forward-thinking strategy ensures that when a project is ready to start, the necessary materials are already on-site and waiting.

What This Means for You

· Fewer Delays: Paint will not expire when it's time to perform work. · More Reliable Schedules: Allows project teams to adhere to their planned timelines and milestones. · Improved Efficiency: A smoother and integrated workflow for all teams involved.

This change represents a major step forward in ensuring our projects are completed efficiently and without the unnecessary hurdles of the past. It's all about providing our teams with the tools they need to succeed, right on schedule.

If you have questions about this new process, please contact NNSY_C224@us.navy.mil or mailto:NNSY_C520.1_JML_REVIEWER@us.navy.mil.

Key Responsibilities and Workflow · Code 540 has implemented a Virtual Shop Stores (SS-80A) to capture 80% of known paint stock numbers needed for planning. · JML originators must order paint stock numbers and assign required delivery dates (RDD) greater than 90 days. · On the 1st of each month, Code 540 will run a report to send to Code 224 on SS-80A-sourced JMLs with RDDs and quantities. · Code 224 will filter the report for RDDs within 90 days and send the report to respective projects. · JML originators will verify quantities, and Code 520.2 PMMs will confirm RDD accuracy with project teams to align material with execution schedules, with both providing updates to their respective Project Engineering and Planning Managers (PEPM) and Code 224 within five working days. · Code 224 will update MAT to reflect changes; Code 540 will procure paint. · Upon material receipt, Code 550 CHRIMP Team will label paint and update MAT for RFI status.

Want to Provide Any Feedback?

Code 223 is responsible for the preparation, review, and maintenance of this process instruction. Positive feedback and recommendations for improvement from the shops and codes directly involved in this process are encouraged. Constructive comments will assist in the improvement of this process and/or the instruction. Use the IPI Feedback Record form on page two of IPI 0830-450A. Forward the completed form to the originator for review and incorporation, as applicable. A memorandum with comments may also be forwarded to the originator.