Liberogic Releases Two Chrome Extensions to Support Practical Web Accessibility Testing

An introductory screen featuring two Chrome extensions to support practical web accessibility testing: "Area Contrast Checker" and "A11y Navigation Auditor."

Liberogic launches two IAAP WAS-supervised Chrome extensions to help testers review color contrast and page structure more efficiently.

Accessibility testing still requires human judgment. These tools do not guarantee WCAG compliance, but they help testers identify issues faster and perform more consistent manual reviews.” — Ayumu Futamata, Chief Accessibility Officer, Liberogic Inc.

TOKYO, MINATO-KU, JAPAN, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liberogic Inc. , a Tokyo-based web development company specializing in modern frontend implementation and web accessibility support, has released two Google Chrome extensions designed to support practical web accessibility testing: “ Area Contrast Checker ” and “ A11y Navigation Auditor .”The two tools were developed based on Liberogic’s experience in real-world website production and accessibility testing. Rather than replacing human review or guaranteeing WCAG compliance, the extensions are intended to help testers, frontend engineers, designers, QA teams, and website operators perform accessibility checks more efficiently and consistently.Area Contrast Checker helps users evaluate color contrast by selecting any area on a web page. Unlike conventional contrast checkers that rely only on HTML/CSS values or single-point color picking, Area Contrast Checker analyzes pixels within a selected area and detects foreground and background colors from the actual rendered screen. This makes it useful for checking complex visual conditions such as images, gradients, transparency, overlays, and layered elements. The tool supports WCAG 2.1 / 2.2 contrast checks and also provides APCA-based contrast information for future-oriented evaluation.A11y Navigation Auditor helps users visualize the structural accessibility of a web page. It organizes key elements such as headings, links, form controls, landmarks, images, and tables in a side panel, allowing testers to understand the page structure more quickly and identify potential issues. Inspired by screen reader navigation concepts such as rotor-like element lists, the tool is designed to make structural reviews easier during accessibility testing.A11y Navigation Auditor supports checks related to WCAG-based accessibility considerations, including heading level skips, empty headings, unclear links, missing form labels, landmark issues, missing or inappropriate alternative text, and table markup issues. It also visualizes accessible names based on ARIA specifications and monitors changes in ARIA states such as aria-expanded and aria-invalid in real time.Both extensions were created with the same concept: to make accessibility testing more practical in production workflows.“Accessibility testing still requires human judgment. These tools do not automatically certify or guarantee WCAG compliance,” said Liberogic Inc. “However, they can help testers notice issues faster, understand what is happening on the screen or in the page structure, and perform more consistent manual reviews.”The tools were supervised by Ayumu Futamata, Chief Accessibility Officer at Liberogic Inc., who holds the IAAP WAS（Web Accessibility Specialist）certification. Futamata has worked across markup, frontend development, direction, quality control, and accessibility support since the early days of Liberogic. In these Chrome extension projects, he supervised the feature design and evaluation logic from the perspective of real accessibility testing workflows.Liberogic positions web accessibility as an essential part of web quality, not a special or optional requirement. Through the development of practical tools and professional accessibility support services, the company aims to help organizations create websites and applications that are easier for everyone to use.Key FeaturesArea Contrast CheckerChecks contrast by selecting an area on the actual rendered screenSupports complex visual conditions such as images, gradients, overlays, and transparencyEvaluates contrast based on WCAG 2.1 / 2.2 criteriaSupports APCA, a next-generation contrast evaluation approachSuggests color adjustments while preserving hueSupports HEX, RGB, and HSL color formatsSupports Japanese and English interfacesA11y Navigation AuditorVisualizes headings, links, forms, landmarks, images, and tables in a side panelHelps identify potential accessibility issues based on WCAG-related checksDisplays calculated accessible names and related informationMonitors ARIA state changes in real timeAllows users to jump to and highlight corresponding page elementsSupports hidden element inspection and third-party widget exclusionSupports Japanese and English interfacesAbout Liberogic Inc.Liberogic Inc. is a Tokyo-based web development company specializing in modern frontend development, headless CMS implementation, UI/UX design, web accessibility support, and web application development. The company works with technologies such as Next.js, Astro, React, Vue.js, Supabase, and Cloudflare, supporting corporate websites, service sites, internal business applications, and practical accessibility improvement projects.

Area Contrast Checker analyzes real screen pixels, helping designers and developers check contrast in gradients, images, and complex CSS layers.

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