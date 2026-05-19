BS+A and ProxyTwin announce partnership to scale human productivity with AI

BS+A and ProxyTwin partner to bring AI-powered digital twins to Webflow sites, helping businesses scale expertise, engagement, and productivity.

BS+A is bringing ProxyTwin AI directly into Webflow websites, helping organisations scale expertise, engagement, and outcomes without scaling hours.” — Will Barratt

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new partnership positions ProxyTwins as practical productivity amplifiers, enabling individuals and organisations to multiply their impact by scaling presence and productivity without increasing workload.From Experimentation to Real Business ValueMost AI is still positioned as potential. BS+A and ProxyTwin are delivering results. ProxyTwin enables interactive digital replicas that attend meetings, manage routine interactions, triage requests, and provide always-on first-line engagement across digital channels and business websites. BS+A is a premium Webflow partner, and will integrate ProxyTwin technology directly into client websites, creating experiences that amplify brand ambassadors and experts in a 24/7 interactive experience while returning valuable time to leadership teams."It's about helping organisations scale outcomes without scaling hours" said Will Barratt, Founder and Director of BS+A. "ProxyTwins are one of the clearest AI use cases we've seen that genuinely deliver that value. By embedding this technology into Webflow sites, we're making it immediately accessible where businesses already operate."Tangible Outcomes, Not PromisesThe partnership focuses on demonstrable business impact:Increased billable capacity for professional services firmsReduced meeting load for executives and foundersFaster response times across client touchpointsScalable personal presence across teams and digital channelsAlways-on expertise through website-embedded digital twinsProxyTwin gives users complete control over it's use and where data resides - critical requirements for enterprise adoption and website deployment."ProxyTwins are about amplification, not replacement," said Mark Dando, Co-founder @ ProxyTwin. "We're helping leaders amplify their trusted experts so they can help more people. Working with BS+A makes it easy to integrate ProxyTwin into Webflow sites around the world."The partnership launches immediately, with joint initiatives focused on professional services, enterprise teams, founders, and executives seeking to scale influence, productivity, and operational effectiveness through their existing web presence.

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