A Call for Shared Roadway Responsibility During Older Americans Month

With May marking Older Americans Month, the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT), Connecticut Department of Aging and Disability Services (CTADS), and Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles (CTDMV) are encouraging safer, more attentive driving habits to help protect older adults on Connecticut roadways.

In Connecticut in 2024, there were 1,474 crashes involving pedestrians and 61 pedestrian fatalities. Nationwide in 2024, 7,080 pedestrians were killed, and more than 71,000 were injured.

“Older Americans are vital members of our communities. Whether they are walking, driving, or riding as passengers, they deserve to feel safe every time they are traveling,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto. “We all share the responsibility of staying alert, slowing down, and making safe choices behind the wheel so that every traveler, of every age, can get to their destination safely.”

“Older Americans Month reminds us that aging is about staying connected and engaged. Safe, accessible transportation supports that independence,” said Connecticut Department of Aging and Disability Services Commissioner Amy Porter. “By staying alert and sharing the road with care, we can help ensure older adults remain safe and active in our communities.”

“The Department of Motor Vehicles is committed to supporting older Americans as they continue to drive, stay independent, and remain engaged in their communities,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Tony Guerrera. “The DMV also encourages drivers aged 60 and older to take advantage of approved driving courses, which may qualify them for insurance discounts through participating insurers. Visit our website, ct.gov/dmv to learn more.”

The 2026 theme of Older Americans Month is “Champion Your Health,” highlighting the importance of making choices that support overall well-being. Transportation plays a critical role in helping older adults access essential services, remain active, and maintain independence, reinforcing the importance of roadway safety as part of healthy aging.

CTDOT continues to promote its “Words to Live By” public education campaign for older pedestrians in collaboration with AARP Connecticut and Watch for Me CT through May. This initiative raises awareness about the unique safety needs of older pedestrians and aligns with the mission of Older Americans Month.

Drivers are reminded of the following safety practices to help protect older adults traveling as drivers, pedestrians, and passengers:

Stay aware of all road users. Drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians all play a role in creating safer roadways by remaining alert and looking out for one another.

Drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians all play a role in creating safer roadways by remaining alert and looking out for one another. Adjust speed in areas with higher pedestrian activity. Slowing down near intersections, neighborhoods, and driveways provides more time to react to unexpected movement.

Slowing down near intersections, neighborhoods, and driveways provides more time to react to unexpected movement. Yield fully and patiently at crosswalks. Older pedestrians may need additional time to cross safely, allow space, and never rush through crossings.

Older pedestrians may need additional time to cross safely, allow space, and never rush through crossings. Be cautious around stopped vehicles. If a vehicle has stopped at a crosswalk, do not pass it; pedestrians may be crossing out of view.

If a vehicle has stopped at a crosswalk, do not pass it; pedestrians may be crossing out of view. Stay focused and avoid distractions. Keeping full attention on the road helps drivers better anticipate slower movement or sudden actions.

Keeping full attention on the road helps drivers better anticipate slower movement or sudden actions. Drive responsibly and follow all traffic laws. This includes obeying speed limits and never driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

This includes obeying speed limits and never driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Use extra caution in low-visibility conditions. Nighttime, rain, and other conditions can make pedestrians harder to see.

Nighttime, rain, and other conditions can make pedestrians harder to see. Check surroundings when reversing. Pedestrians, particularly those with limited mobility, may not be immediately visible.

For more information on pedestrian safety, visit nhsta.gov.