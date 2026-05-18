Kassy LaBorie Honored by ATD With Talent Development Award

Kassy LaBorie recognized by the Association for Talent Development with the Talent Development Outstanding Professional Award

Recognized for advancing human-centered learning and connection across virtual, hybrid, and in-person experiences.

Connection does not happen by accident. It must be designed.” — Kassy LaBorie

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kassy LaBorie, keynote speaker, author, and connection strategist, has been named a recipient of the Talent Development Outstanding Professional Award by the Association for Talent Development (ATD), a global organization dedicated to advancing workplace learning and performance.

The award recognizes individuals who demonstrate exceptional expertise, leadership, and service in the field of talent development through their professional work, influence, and commitment to others.

For LaBorie, the recognition reflects a career spent helping people navigate something deeper than tools or platforms: the challenge of staying human in a rapidly evolving digital world.

“For a long time, I thought my work was about helping people use technology better,” said LaBorie. “But what I’ve come to understand is that people aren’t just learning new skills. They’re navigating self-doubt. And the environments we create, especially with technology, either make that better or worse.”

With more than 25 years of experience, LaBorie has helped shape the evolution of learning and facilitation across virtual, hybrid, and in-person environments. She contributed to the development of Webex University in the early days of online learning and later architected Dale Carnegie Training’s $4 million digital business, pioneering strategies that continue to influence how organizations train at scale.

Today, her work centers on a powerful idea: connection does not happen by accident. It must be designed.

As organizations adopt AI, immersive platforms, and new digital technologies, LaBorie challenges leaders to move beyond content delivery and create experiences where people feel seen, included, and inspired to participate.

Through keynote presentations, certification programs, and best-selling books, she equips facilitators, trainers, and leaders to show up with confidence, presence, and purpose in any environment. Her frameworks, including the Y-O-U model, encourage professionals to rethink their role not simply as presenters of information, but as designers of human connection.

“This recognition is incredibly meaningful,” LaBorie added. “Not just because of the honor, but because of what it represents: a shift toward more intentional, human-centered experiences. That’s the work I care most about.”

LaBorie will be formally recognized at the ATD 2026 International Conference & Exposition in Los Angeles.

About Kassy LaBorie

Kassy LaBorie is a keynote speaker, connection strategist, and virtual training pioneer known for shaping how modern learning experiences are designed in a digital world. With more than 25 years of experience, she is recognized for transforming how people engage, learn, and lead across virtual, hybrid, and in-person environments. She is the author of Interact and Engage! and Producing Virtual Training, Meetings, and Webinars, both published by ATD Press.

Learn more at kassylaborie.com

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