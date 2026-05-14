Powering Saipan, Tinian and Rota: USACE Installs 100th Emergency Generator

SAIPAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands— The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has reached an important Typhoon Sinlaku recovery milestone, completing the installation of its 100th emergency generator across the islands of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota.

The rapid restoration of power to across the islands is the result of a unified partnership between USACE, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) government, and the highly specialized Soldiers of the U.S. Army’s 249th Engineer Battalion (Prime Power).

Following the severe impacts of Typhoon Sinlaku, which caused widespread devastation to the commercial power grid, FEMA activated USACE under a mission assignment to lead the emergency power response. Working closely with CNMI officials to identify local priorities, the interagency team focused on powering critical infrastructure first.

"Reaching this 100th generator installation is a testament to the resilience of the CNMI community and the relentless dedication of our interagency team," said Lt. Col. Adrian Biggerstaff, USACE recovery field office commander. "Our partners at FEMA and the local CNMI government have been instrumental in prioritizing these critical, life-saving facilities. We remain fully committed to providing emergency power and supporting the islands until the commercial grid is fully stabilized."

Transporting and installing 100+ heavy-duty generators across three separate islands requires seamless coordination. The generators range in size from smaller units for municipal buildings to massive systems capable of powering the Northern Marianas College and elementary and high school facilities serving as shelters, as well as, the Saipan Hospital, Tinian Youth Center and regional water treatment plants. These generators were airlifted and shipped to the islands to meet the immediate needs of the CNMI residents.

USACE and its partners will continue to support the CNMI until local utilities can complete permanent repairs to transmission lines and restore full commercial power to Saipan, Tinian, and Rota.