UniTriTeam Announces ProtocolWeave™, an AI-Powered Solution Transforming eSource Study Builds for Clinical Research

Private AI with human validation help clinical research teams streamline and standardize eSource study builds

ProtocolWeave™ was built with both of those realities in mind. We’re focused on helping teams move faster and more consistently, without asking them to compromise on how their data is protected.” — Alexandra Gerritsen, CEO

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UniTriTeam today announced the upcoming launch of ProtocolWeave™ , a new AI-powered solution designed to simplify and standardize eSource study builds for clinical research sites. The platform is scheduled for full release on July 1, with a limited beta program now open for select sites, site networks, and CRO partners.For most clinical research teams, study builds are still highly manual. Protocols need to be interpreted, translated, and structured—often differently from one team to the next. That variability creates rework, slows down study startup, and adds pressure to already stretched site staff.ProtocolWeave™ was built to change that.Developed and owned by UniTriTeam, with ELEKS serving as its development partner, the platform functions as an AI-powered protocol analysis engine. It ingests study protocols and supporting documents, pulls out clinically relevant data, and generates a structured eSource specification designed for downstream use in CTMS and eSource platforms.The solution aligns with Unified Study Definitions Model (USDM) protocol standards, so the output is consistent and usable across different systems. To make sure it holds up in the real world, every output goes through a required human review before anything is used operationally—creating a clear layer of validation, accountability, and traceability.ProtocolWeave™ has already been tested against real clinical trial protocols, and early results are encouraging—less manual lift, more consistency, and a clearer path to scaling study startup. Based on internal modeling, there is strong potential to significantly reduce eSource build timelines, with further validation underway through the beta program.The platform is built on private, enterprise-grade infrastructure within Microsoft Azure, with dedicated, isolated AI environments for each organization. This means data remains fully contained within each site or partner environment and is not used to train or inform models outside of that controlled setting. The goal is straightforward: make AI usable in clinical research without introducing risk around how sensitive information is handled.This effort reflects a broader collaboration between UniTriTeam and ELEKS to move clinical trial operations forward in a practical way. ELEKS brings more than 30 years of healthcare software engineering experience and deep expertise in building solutions for regulated environments, while UniTriTeam brings hands-on operational experience and a deep understanding of how sites actually run studies day to day.“Clinical research sites have been working through the same study build challenges for years—it’s manual, inconsistent, and time-consuming,” said Alexandra Gerritsen, Founder and CEO of UniTriTeam.“At the same time, there’s a lot of hesitation around AI in this space, and for good reason. ProtocolWeave™ was built with both of those realities in mind. We’re focused on helping teams move faster and more consistently, without asking them to compromise on how their data is protected. This is just the starting point for how protocols can be translated into execution moving forward.”While the initial release is focused on eSource, the longer-term vision for ProtocolWeave™ includes expanding into additional study build components, including visit schedules, financial structuring, and deeper integrations across clinical research platforms.UniTriTeam is currently accepting applications for a limited beta program ahead of the July 1 launch.About UniTriTeamUniTriTeam is a global clinical research operations and technology partner focused on helping sites scale more efficiently through the combination of people, process, and platform innovation. Founded by industry operators with deep experience leading and supporting clinical research organizations, UniTriTeam works closely with sites, site networks, and CROs to improve operational performance, streamline workflows, and implement scalable technology solutions.Since its founding, UniTriTeam has supported clinical research organizations across staffing, CTMS optimization, patient recruitment operations, eSource strategy, and technology implementation—bringing a practical, site-first approach to operational transformation.About ELEKSELEKS is a global software engineering company with 35 years of experience building and modernising complex digital systems that perform under real-world pressure. The company takes end-to-end ownership of software delivery — from architecture and development to AI integration and production operations. Bringing an AI-first approach, ELEKS builds AI and data capabilities into systems from the start, so clients ship faster, run leaner, and stay compliant.Media & Beta Program Inquiries

UniTriTeam ProtocolWeave™ Walkthrough

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