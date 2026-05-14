Beyond Deregulation Simplification as Institutional Design

Calls for “simplification” have become the anthem of modern financial regulation. Everyone seems to want it: legislators, regulators, firms, investors, policy commentators. The promise is always appealing. Simplify the rules, reduce the burden, make the system easier to navigate. But in finance, as in law more generally, what sounds obvious is often misleading. Simplicity is rarely simple.

My paper begins from a basic observation: in contemporary financial regulation, simplification is too often misunderstood as reduction. That is the conventional picture. We imagine a dense thicket of rules and assume that simplification means cutting some of them away. But that picture does not survive contact with reality. In the real architecture of financial governance, complexity is seldom abolished. It is reorganized, translated, relocated, and made to appear more manageable. The paper’s central claim is therefore straightforward: simplification should be understood not as the opposite of complexity, but as a way of governing complexity.

This matters because the modern regulatory state is not built on elegant simplicity. It is built on layers: statutes, delegated acts, technical standards, supervisory statements, Q&As, interpretive guidance, consultations, reviews, revisions. The European Union offers perhaps the clearest example of this phenomenon, but the same basic pattern appears in the United States and the United Kingdom, albeit through different institutional forms. The vocabulary varies, the machinery changes, but the underlying challenge remains the same: how can legal systems make highly complex financial regulation intelligible without pretending that complexity itself can be eliminated?

That question is the real object of the paper. It asks, first, what simplification actually means once one moves beyond slogans. It asks, second, whether the EU, the US, and the UK are pursuing genuinely different approaches, or whether they are converging around a common governance logic. And it asks, third, under what conditions simplification genuinely improves the practical experience of law, rather than merely shifting burdens from one institutional actor to another. These are not abstract inquiries. They go directly to the structure of authority in financial regulation: who decides, who interprets, who bears the cost of opacity, and who benefits when complexity is repackaged as clarity.

The paper’s answer is to propose what I call reflexive simplification. The phrase is deliberate. It is meant to capture an idea that is increasingly difficult to ignore: regulation does not become better simply because it becomes shorter. In systems as dense and technical as those governing financial markets, the real test is not textual economy. It is operational intelligibility. A framework is better simplified when those subject to it can understand how its parts relate to one another, when institutions can revise rules in light of experience, and when the process of clarification does not quietly hide a transfer of power, discretion, or compliance costs. Reflexive simplification, in other words, is simplification that is aware of its own institutional effects.

Seen in that light, the comparative analysis becomes particularly revealing. In the EU, simplification is often framed through coherence, codification, and the management of layered norm-production. In the United States, the same concern is translated into the language of administrative rationality, retrospective review, guidance, and procedural iteration. In the United Kingdom, especially after Brexit, it increasingly takes the form of regulator-led rulebook restructuring and supervisory tailoring. These are not merely stylistic differences. They are distinct legal technologies for solving the same problem. The point of comparison is not to flatten them into a single model, but to show that simplification, across systems, is increasingly less about subtraction and more about revision, adjustment, and institutional learning.

One of the paper’s central contributions is to insist that complexity itself should not always be treated as a pathology. Lawyers often describe regulatory density as failure: too many rules, too many layers, too many interpretive sites. Sometimes that diagnosis is correct. But sometimes complexity is also a resource. It can preserve memory, enable adaptation, and create channels through which institutions learn from crisis, implementation, and supervisory practice. In the EU, for example, the layered structure of financial regulation is not merely the accidental byproduct of legislative excess. It is also an adaptive mechanism, one that allows political legislation, technical standard-setting, and supervisory interpretation to interact across time. To see only inflation is to miss the governance function that density sometimes performs.

That is especially visible in the role of soft law. Guidelines, supervisory statements, Q&As, no-action letters, consultation papers, and similar instruments are often dismissed as signs of normative sprawl. But they also perform a crucial mediating function. They inhabit the space between abstract legislation and operational practice. They make a difficult rule usable without reopening the entire legislative framework every time ambiguity emerges. The paper does not romanticize this process. Soft law can obscure hierarchy, blur accountability, and privilege repeat players with better access to interpretive expertise. But it can also serve as the place where legal systems learn in real time. And that is precisely why simplification should be judged not only by what it removes, but by what it reshapes.

The paper then tests this framework in one of the most crowded and consequential areas of contemporary regulation: sustainable finance. The interaction among the SFDR, the CSRD, and the Taxonomy Regulation offers a near-perfect case study of modern legal complexity. Each instrument has a legitimate purpose. Each contributes to the broader architecture of sustainability disclosure. Yet together they also generate overlapping concepts, divergent vocabularies, and substantial interpretive burdens. The result is a system rich in information but not always rich in clarity. This is where the reflexive approach proves most useful. The proper response is not necessarily to tear down the architecture. It is to make the architecture more legible: to create visible translation tools, to align terminology across regimes, and to build review cycles that respond to the frictions of implementation.

This leads directly to the paper’s practical implications. The first is that transparency must be understood more ambitiously. Publication alone is not enough. A rule is not genuinely clear simply because it has been issued and uploaded. It is clear when those subject to it can trace its origin, understand its institutional location, and see how it connects to surrounding instruments. Clarity is not just disclosure. It is orientation.

The second implication is that consolidation should become iterative rather than ceremonial. Codification cannot remain a rare event performed after a crisis of accumulation has already become overwhelming. Dense regulatory systems need regular, disciplined, and visible moments of reordering. Revision should be built into the life of the system, not postponed until complexity becomes intolerable.

The third is that participation should be treated as a mechanism of learning, not as a ritual of validation. Consultation is meaningful only when feedback from firms, supervisors, advisers, and affected actors actually enters the logic of revision. Otherwise, it is little more than procedural decoration.

The fourth is that policymakers must distinguish simplification from deregulation with much greater care. A framework may look lighter and cleaner while in fact transferring uncertainty elsewhere. Burdens do not vanish simply because they are moved off the page. They may migrate from lawmakers to regulators, from institutions to investors, or from large, well-equipped market actors to smaller ones less able to absorb ambiguity.

And that brings us to the fifth, and perhaps most important, implication: simplification is never neutral. Every reform that promises clarity also reallocates authority, expertise, and advantage. It privileges some interpreters, burdens others, and redraws the boundary between visible rules and hidden discretion. The question is never simply whether the law has become simpler. The real question is: simpler for whom?

That, ultimately, is why I argue that simplification should be understood as a form of governance. It is not merely a drafting exercise. It is an institutional choice about how legal systems distribute knowledge, manage opacity, and render complexity governable. The paper therefore invites a shift in perspective. Instead of asking whether financial regulation can be made simple in any absolute sense, we should ask whether it can be made more intelligible, more revisable, and more honest about the tradeoffs it contains.

My paper argues, in short, that the future of financial regulation lies not in the fantasy of a frictionless rulebook, but in the more modest and more serious ambition of governable complexity. The paper underscores that clarity is not the absence of density. It is the product of institutions capable of explaining, revising, and disciplining complexity over time. And it offers a strategic policy vision accordingly: one centered on traceability, iterative revision, participatory learning, and a more candid understanding of simplification’s distributive effects. In that sense, the study contributes to the academic and regulatory debate not by celebrating complexity, but by refusing to misunderstand it. In modern financial law, the challenge is not to abolish complexity. It is to make it legible enough that law can still deserve to be called clear.