GEORGIA, May 14 - ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that HK USA is investing $13 million to expand its Columbus-Muscogee County facility and will create an additional 35 jobs.

“HK USA has been supporting quality jobs for Georgians for more than two decades, and we are grateful to see this relationship continue to benefit the Columbus community,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Georgia remains the top destination for a wide range of industries - including defense and sporting goods - because of our world-class logistics network, our pro-business environment, and top-tier talent across the state.”

Based in Germany, Heckler & Koch established its HK USA operations in Georgia in 2005. The company currently supports roughly 115 jobs in Columbus.

“From day one, the dedication of our Georgia-based team, along with the support of workforce partners including Georgia Quick Start, the Technical College System of Georgia, and the Choose Columbus retention program, has played a vital role in our success,” said Michael Holley, CEO of HK USA. “Being part of Georgia’s defense and sporting community is a natural fit for us, and the Georgia Made® program gives us a meaningful way to celebrate our team and the quality products we’re proud to make here at home.”

HK USA is located at 5675 Transport Boulevard in Columbus. Interested individuals can learn more about working at HK USA at hk-usa.com.

“We appreciate the hard work done by the Office of the Governor, the Georgia General Assembly, the Georgia Department of Economic Development, and Choose Columbus that makes this expansion and other projects possible,” said Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson. “HK USA has been a great community partner, and we are thrilled that they have chosen to further invest and grow in Columbus, Georgia.”

“This expansion is a strong signal that Columbus continues to be a place where businesses can grow and succeed,” said Chairman Selvin Hollingsworth, Development Authority of Columbus, Georgia. “We’re grateful to HK USA for their continued partnership and investment in creating high-quality manufacturing jobs and making a lasting impact in our community.”

Senior Regional Project Manager Christy Bozeman represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development on this project in partnership with Choose Columbus and Georgia Power.

“The most successful international companies are the ones that become part of the fabric of their communities, and HK USA is an incredible example of successful partnerships,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “From building strong relationships with local technical colleges to becoming Georgia Made® certified, HK USA has established itself as a high-quality job creator and key industry in west Georgia’s economic landscape. We look forward to continuing to work with the company and community for more decades to come.”

About Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch is a leading global provider of small arms for military, law enforcement, and civilian markets. With a commitment to innovation, precision engineering, and quality, HK firearms are known for their accuracy, reliability, and advanced technology. For over 75 years, Heckler & Koch has set the standard for excellence in the firearms industry.

Contact Deputy Press Secretary and Digital Media Manager Annalise Morning